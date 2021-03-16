Qatar is one of the smaller nations around the Arabian Gulf, but what the country lacks in size, it makes up for in both adventure and luxury. The nation effortlessly blends millennia of Middle Eastern culture with modern amenities and experiences, for a trip you won’t soon forget.

No matter what type of traveller you might be – adventurous, luxury, beach bum, sports enthusiast – you’ll find activities to catch your interest in Qatar. And, since the destination is still making its way into the tourism spotlight, you’ll see it all before the rest of your friends get there. Still not sure if Qatar is right for your next vacation? Here are our top reasons to visit Qatar that are sure to convince you.