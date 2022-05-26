Qatar Airways announced today the details of the cooperation agreement it signed with 4 Gulf airlines to provide daily direct return flights within 24 hours to and from Doha, to attend the 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar.

And Qatar Airways is cooperating with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudi Airlines, to enable football fans to travel to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches, through direct flights to travel and return on the same day to and from Doha “Match Day Shuttle”, according to Qatar Airways website.

According to Qatar Airways, the national airlines of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be the exclusive carrier for direct daily flights between the GCC countries on match days throughout the tournament period.

– Football fans from Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be able to; Those who book their direct one-day flights to attend the matches on the same day.

The number of flights that will be operated daily during the tournament between Qatar and the four countries, is 168 flights as follows:

– The sale of direct matches tickets to and return on the same day will be launched at very competitive prices, in addition to alternating flights from Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh.

In the future, Qatar Airways will add more Match Day Shuttle flights across all GCC countries, as well as make flights available to football fans from around the world across its global network of destinations.

– Passengers who book a flight to attend the match and return on the same day; A smooth journey that includes transportation services for transportation from the airport to the match stadium and back.

Fans who book these flights will be able to arrive in Doha in the morning and depart in the evening, without the need for hotel accommodation in Doha.

– The policy of no baggage check-in when traveling, will allow easy arrival and departure from Doha.

Trip fares from Oman to Qatar:

Under the heading “Travel to Qatar for 24 hours from Oman,” the Qatar Airways says on its website that if those who have obtained tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches, you can take advantage of match day flights, adding:

Book a hotel of your choice in Muscat and travel on one of the many daily flights to discover Qatar, watch a tournament match and return to Oman within 24 hours.

You will soon be able to book your flight with us starting at $258 in Economy Class and $998 in Business Class to explore two cities during the world’s largest football event.

3 simple steps to take advantage of match day excursions:

1- Match tickets

Book match tickets on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ website.

2- Hayya card

Apply for a Haya Card (Fan Card).

3- Match day trips

Book your flights on Qatar Airways exclusively through this page. (This feature will be activated soon)

Qatar Airways clarified that the trips include transportation to and from the match or fans’ entertainment areas, and do not include checked baggage, so make sure to carry everything you need in a hand bag, stressing the importance of making sure to book a flight to Doha at least 4 hours before the start of the match.

Football fans wishing to find out more details and book their flights can visit the following link: qatarairways.com/MatchDayShuttle, or they can visit the websites of partner Gulf airlines.