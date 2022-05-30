Kyiv, May 30 (QNA) – Russian troops have entered the north-eastern and south-eastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, leaving two civilians killed and five injured.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that fighting in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk continues, with Russian forces conducting offensive operations.

Russia “has involved all kinds of weapons and is using aviation,” (Ukrinform) news agency quoted Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai as saying.

He explained that the Russian forces entered Sievierodonetsk, the largest city controlled by Ukraine in the eastern Donbass region, after a continuous attempt for days to besiege the Ukrainian forces there.

On the other hand, a total of 243 children have been killed and over 444 injured in Ukraine since the Russian military operation started, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor Generals Office. (QNA)