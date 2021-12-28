His Highness’ participation in the G20 Summit

His Highness participated in the discussion session within the forum’s work via video communication technology, in the presence of the Russian President and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria. Doubling it in the future, and affirming Qatar’s confidence in the Russian economy. His Highness also indicated that mutual tourism between the two countries doubled during the Qatari-Russian joint cultural year after the 2018 World Cup. His Highness explained that Qatar plays a major role in distributing gas around the world and invests huge investments in it, noting that its gas production will increase by 40%. cent by 2026. The State of Qatar participated in the international forum at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a large and very wide pavilion that included 52 senior officials, businessmen, political figures and heads of civil society organizations and organizations, in order to strengthen the relations of economic cooperation and partnership between Doha and Moscow in various fields and transfer them to new horizons. And exchange of experiences between the two friendly countries. The Qatari pavilion held discussions on the industrial, economic, investment, technological, educational, cultural and sports potential of Qatar, and hosted bilateral meetings, discussions and round tables dealing with bilateral partnerships between the State of Qatar and Russia, as well as other countries, in addition to participating in cultural events held on the sidelines of the forum with the aim of highlighting Qatari culture.

Supporting Iraq

In the first summit of Iraq’s regional neighbors with the aim of discussing political and security challenges in the region, His Highness headed the country’s delegation on August 28, at the invitation of Iraq. That summit was called the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, and was attended by a number of leaders and officials from regional and foreign countries, in addition to representatives from the European Union, the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In a speech during the conference, His Highness stressed the unity of Iraq as a nation and people, and the strengthening of the legitimate state institutions, including the unity of legitimate arms under the sovereignty of the state, stressing that Qatar will spare no effort to stand by brotherly Iraq and provide support to its people, and support them in their efforts to achieve comprehensive renaissance. His Highness said, “We in the State of Qatar believe that Iraq is qualified to play an active role in establishing security and peace in the region, and from this standpoint, we are keen to support it to restore the role and position it deserves at the regional and international levels, and we also believe that Iraq’s security and stability is part of the security and stability of the rest The countries of the region, and we affirm that we will continue our support for the brotherly Iraqi people and their support in achieving their aspirations for peace, security and development, and His Highness called on the international community to provide the necessary support to Iraq, so that it can complete the rebuilding of civil and military institutions to achieve security, stability and the desired development of the brotherly Iraqi people after long suffering.

Strategic partnership

His Highness also had a prominent participation in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where His Highness delivered a speech during the opening session on September 21, which coincided with the fiftieth anniversary of Qatar’s accession to the United Nations on September 21, 1971. In this context, In his speech, His Highness stressed the importance of close cooperation and exemplary partnerships in various fields between Qatar and the international organization over the past five decades, stressing that Qatar will continue to contribute to the support of the United Nations entities, and to fulfill its commitments on issues identified by the international community as priorities at this stage.

His Highness said, “We are pleased that Doha is the capital of international multilateral action in our region, which is in dire need of the work and efforts of the United Nations agencies and international institutions, as its offices in Doha have started to operate,” expressing Qatar’s aspiration to open the United Nations House in Doha soon. His Highness praised Qatar’s participation in international efforts to combat terrorism and address its causes by supporting education, tackling poverty and unemployment among youth, and resolving conflicts that also constitute a breeder of terrorism.

His Highness also affirmed Qatar’s keenness to establish a climate of peace, stability and cooperation in the world, and in the Arab Gulf region in particular, through constructive dialogue. His Highness concluded his speech by noting that the State of Qatar has placed climate change at the forefront of its priorities, and that it continues to work with its international partners to limit its effects. Qatar is committed to supporting the international community through its efforts to maintain international peace and security, support international development efforts, promote and consolidate human rights, provide humanitarian assistance, and participate in collective efforts and initiatives aimed at addressing current and emerging challenges facing the world, within the framework of a strong strategic partnership. which links it to the United Nations, its programs and agencies.

Dialogue principle

Regarding the Afghan file, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, whose country is chairing the current session of the Group of Twenty, invited His Highness, in the extraordinary meeting of the Group on Afghanistan, on the 12th of last October, with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies, Heads of State and Heads of Government and heads of delegations. This call reflects Doha’s vital role during the recent developments in Afghanistan. In a speech via video communication technology during the main session of the meeting, His Highness stressed Qatar’s keenness that the Afghan people enjoy security and stability, as they are conditions for development and prosperity, by resolving disputes by peaceful means through dialogue, based on the basic principles on which Qatar’s foreign policy is based. His Highness stressed the great responsibilities of the international community towards Afghanistan, in the forefront of humanitarian and relief aid, which “cannot be delayed.”

Climate change

As part of the State of Qatar’s continuous support for United Nations programs in facing climate challenges, His Highness participated in the opening session of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, which was held from October 31 to November 12 last. His Highness met a number of world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to discuss strategy and joint efforts to reduce carbon emissions on a global scale. His Highness’ participation reflects the State of Qatar’s interest in the issue of climate change and giving it a special priority. His Highness previously noted before the United Nations General Assembly that the issue of climate and its changes will remain one of the most important serious challenges of our time, with its disastrous effects on all aspects of life for generations. current and future, expressing his hope that COP26 will be a turning point towards realizing the ambition of the international community. Qatar is at the forefront of countries that have announced their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, seriously and effectively, in addition to its prominent role as an active member in international efforts related to combating climate change and supporting global plans to preserve the planet from the increase in deadly carbon emissions. . In this context, Qatar has previously hosted many international conferences and events related to climate change and provided a $100 million grant to support small island developing states and least developed countries to deal with the devastating effects of climate change and natural hazards.



Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the world during this century, as the year 2021 witnessed massive changes in the climate compared to previous years, leaving terrifying and devastating effects in widespread forest fires, massive floods and unprecedented hurricanes that struck many parts of the world, clearly explaining the size The catastrophe towards which the planet is heading.