The net profit of Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) (a Qatari public shareholding company) in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 3.8 percent to reach 262.803 million riyals, compared to 253.198 million riyals for the same period last year.

A statement issued by the company, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website today, said that earnings per share amounted to 0.26 Qatari riyals in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.25 Qatari riyals per share for the same period in the previous year.

Qatar Fuel Company was established in 2002 with a capital of 994,255 million riyals, while the number of operating fuel stations reached 119 by the end of the first quarter of 2022, and it is expected that the number of stations will become 129 by the end of 2022.