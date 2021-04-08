The Ministry of Health announced important decisions and news during the last 24 hours regarding the quarantine of travelers returning to Qatar who received the anti-corona vaccine abroad, the price of the “Covid 19” (BCR) swab in private health facilities, and the latest statistics of the national vaccination campaign.

* The first decision: Unifying the price of the corona examination

The Ministry of Health decided to unify the price of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination in private health facilities to 300 Qatari riyals, as of Thursday, April 8th, to relieve the auditors, especially after primary health care centers temporarily stopped conducting these swabs for people traveling abroad with the aim of Reducing pressure on health teams in centers and enabling them to focus on providing services to people infected or suspected of having (Covid-19) virus and people receiving the virus vaccine.

And the Ministry had announced 44 health facilities that had been approved by the Ministry to carry out swabs for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

* The second decision: Criteria for exemption from quarantine for those who received the Corona vaccine abroad

The Ministry of Health stated that people who were vaccinated against (Covid-19) outside the State of Qatar will be exempted, according to the following criteria:

1 – The vaccine used must be approved by the Ministry of Health in Qatar, which are the following vaccines: Pfizer / Biontec, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

2 – The person must have completed the specified doses, such as one dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and two doses for the remaining vaccines mentioned above.

3 – 14 days must have passed from the date of receiving the only dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the second dose for the remaining vaccines mentioned above.

4- A person must possess an official certificate or card for vaccination that includes the following information:

* The person’s name as mentioned in his official documents.

* The date of receiving doses, depending on the type of vaccine.

* The name of the vaccine.

* The serial number of the vaccine.

* The official logo or seal of the vaccine donor.

5- The result of the (Covid-19) PCR examination for the person must be negative, either by conducting the examination in the country’s outlets or submitting a certificate proving that he is free from the virus by conducting the examination in centers approved by the Ministry of Health abroad, noting the need not to exceed the validity of Certificate 72 hours upon arrival.

6- The health status will remain on the application of green precaution for all persons who meet the above-mentioned criteria, and they will also be exempt from hotel and home quarantine upon their entry into the State of Qatar.

7- In the event that the specified period of 14 days is not completed, citizens and residents returning to the country will have to apply the procedures of home quarantine for a period of 7 days or until the completion of the remaining period of 14 days, whichever is shorter.

* The third news: A million doses against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced that the millionth dose of the (Covid-19) vaccine has been skipped since the start of the national program of vaccination against Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar, noting that at present, more than 170,000 people are vaccinated per week.

She explained that 77% of those over the age of 60 and 27% of adults who meet the criteria for vaccination have been vaccinated with at least a dose of the vaccine, so that a significant proportion of community members who are most vulnerable to symptoms and serious complications have been vaccinated against this virus.

It should be noted that the national program of vaccination against Corona is implemented through 35 vaccination centers, including the 27 health centers of the Primary Health Care Corporation in addition to the vaccination center at the National Convention Center, and the two centers for in-car vaccination in the regions of Al-Wasil and Al-Wakrah.