The Criminal Court ruled to punish two persons who practiced the business of accepting deposits without obtaining a license from the authority authorized to do so, and embezzled from the victim an amount of 3 million riyals and 50 thousand riyals, and punished them with imprisonment for a period of one year, and each of them was fined an amount of 10 thousand riyals for the accusations assigned to them, And obligating them to return an amount of 3 million riyals and 50 thousand riyals to the victim, and to refer the civil case to the competent civil court.

The Public Prosecution had referred two persons to the criminal court on charges of practicing the business of accepting deposits without obtaining a license from the authority authorized to do so, and they participated in practicing the investment business stipulated in the law and financial institutions before obtaining a license, and they reached the seizure of the financial sums owned by the victim by using methods for themselves. Fraudulent nature that deceives the victim and demands that they be punished under the penal code.

The facts indicate that the defendants practiced the business of accepting financial deposits from individuals through a company owned by the first accused without a license and investing them in the hope of obtaining a quick gain in an illegal way, and the victim accepted an amount of 3 million riyals and 50 thousand riyals.

The second accused received the amount in installments, and promised the victim a monthly profit of 13,000 riyals, then they refused to hand over the principal amount to the detriment of the victim.

The victim had met the defendants in a public place, and the second accused told her that they were working in the field of investment and were making fantastic profits inside and outside the country. They could double those savings within months, and the victim agreed to them.

Months later .. the victim was surprised by the defendants’ procrastination in responding to her when she asked them for the original amount, and the complaint was filed against them.

Attorney Hind Ibrahim Al-Saffar, the legal representative of the victim, presented a legal memorandum accompanied by evidence and evidence confirming her right to recover the amount that she paid to the defendants for the sake of investment.

Before the court, the two defendants denied seizing the victim’s money, and that she was the one who wanted to enter into investment projects, because the defendants run projects and contracts through a company.

And it was stated in the investigations that the first accused stated that the second accused is the one who brings people to invest in the real estate field and then the profits are handed over to them.

The registration and description of the accused were amended as having embezzled the victim’s money as a deposit to the detriment of it.

Attorney Hind Al-Saffar demanded that the defendants return the amount in question and compensate her for one million riyals for the damage caused to her.

Article of Law No. 13 of 2012 promulgating the Qatar Central Bank Law stipulates that it is prohibited to provide any of the financial services or practice the activities and businesses stipulated in the law before obtaining a license to do so. Article 203 punishes violators with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years and a fine not exceeding 5 Anyone who practices the business of accepting deposits without a license, and whoever practices financial services shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 years and a fine not exceeding 5 million riyals, or one of these two penalties.

It is legally established that the crime of breach of trust is achieved by tampering with the ownership of the thing delivered to the perpetrator under a contract of trust.

Based on the foregoing, it has been proven with certainty that the elements of the crimes attributed to the accused are available, and it has been proven to the court that it has practiced the business of accepting deposits and using a company to practice these activities and waste part of the money delivered to them, which is the material element of the crimes that are assigned.

As for the victim’s request for a civil right to confront the accused, the court shall refer her to the competent civil court, pursuant to Article 23 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.