Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health announced a new update on the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar regarding Covid-19 that included an easing of restrictions and precautionary measures, and was preceded by Cabinet decisions to ease restrictions within the country and the Ministry of Education’s decision to return schools to pre-Corona.

What are the most important reasons that contributed to lifting most restrictions?

A noticeable decrease in the number of infections and the success of vaccination

campaigns Qatar.

The Ministry stressed that the policy of travel and return to the State of Qatar is a major criterion in the success of the State of Qatar’s strategy to combat Covid-19, by applying many strict precautionary measures to those coming to the State of Qatar, which effectively contributed to recording the lowest rates of deaths affected by the virus. COVID-19 in the world.

Today, the Ministry recorded 326 new injuries during the past 24 hours, thus recording a continuous decrease in the number of injuries.

She indicated that 6,300,785 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given to community members since the beginning of the vaccination program, including 23,934 doses during the past 24 hours, and one million and 210 thousand and 246 doses of booster vaccines until today, explaining that 87.8 percent of the total population They were fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine.

The State of Qatar was one of the first countries in the world to provide the vaccine free of charge to all citizens and residents.

* – Since the first day of the pandemic.. an integrated policy and full preparedness*

Since the day of the Corona pandemic, the Ministry of Public Health and its healthcare partners, along with Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport, have continuously monitored the epidemiological situation and taken precautionary measures to confront the Corona virus disease. .

The measures included strong screening procedures at Hamad International Airport for travelers coming to Doha. They are subject to a check at the airports before boarding the plane, and they are also subject to an additional examination upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport with the aim of enhancing the ability to identify possible cases of infection. In addition, the Ministry and its health care partners are working to increase public awareness about prevention measures.

Qatar’s possession of a sufficient number of health care facilities and manpower contributed to controlling the epidemic, as health care workers across the country underwent special training to respond effectively to this type of outbreak, and priority was given to efforts aimed at strengthening infection prevention and control, and managing Cases and laboratory procedures.

Social responsibility and commitment

Support and commitment to precautionary measures and the vaccination policy is a key factor in overcoming the various waves of Corona within the State of Qatar and the world.

According to the Ministry of Health, adherence to government precautionary restrictions and precautionary measures specific to COVID-19, in addition to high vaccination rates, contributed to passing the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

With individuals obtaining a great respite after easing restrictions and precautionary measures in Qatar, we stress that returning to the normal state and to before Corona requires a continuous commitment from everyone to decisions and speeding up obtaining vaccinations as soon as possible.

Society members are eagerly waiting to return to what was before Corona… Will we witness a return to our normal life soon?