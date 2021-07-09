500 days.. For the first time in its history, the Arab region and the Middle East will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, the capital of Arab and international sports, to constitute the first global mass event after the Corona pandemic, whose legacy will remain engraved in the minds for generations after another.

Championship in the name of all Arabs

Qatar won the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

Upon His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, officially receiving the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar from His Excellency President Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in the presence of His Excellency Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association “FIFA” in 2018, On what was previously mentioned in 2010, His Highness stressed the importance of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for all Arabs.

His Highness also stressed the success of the tournament in Qatar, God willing, and the great confidence in the Arab youth and the friends who will be helped in organizing it.

Qatar is ready in all respects

In his recent interview with the local press, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, stressed that Qatar is ready to host the tournament in all respects, whether completing the construction and equipment of stadiums and infrastructure related to the World Cup projects, which are being worked on at excellent rates. Also, a large number of World Cup stadiums have been completed and are already ready to host matches, as a number of them have hosted important football events, while the preparation work is currently continuing in 3 stadiums: Lusail, Al Thumama and Ras Abu Aboud.

Vaccination for the masses

Regarding public attendance and vaccination, His Excellency the Prime Minister said: When the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 comes, most countries in the world will have vaccinated and immunized their citizens, however, and due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, the State of Qatar will not allow the fans to enter the stadiums without They received a full vaccination against the virus, and therefore we are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million vaccines against the Corona virus “Covid-19” in order to immunize and vaccinate some of those coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar, pointing out that “our main goal is to vaccinate some of those coming to Qatar to attend the tournament.” The World Cup is to protect the public health of citizens and residents.”

Historical version with many featuresميزات

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be an unparalleled version in history, as its facilities and events will be interconnected in a way that ensures the preservation of the environment, and the experience of each fan during it will be drawn according to what he loves.

The FIFA World Cup will also be the first in terms of close distances between stadiums, which will make it easy for fans to attend two matches in one day.

The journey between any of the FIFA World Cup stadiums in Qatar will take no more than an hour, which means fans can cheer their favorite team at Al Janoub Stadium, south of Doha, for a game during the afternoon, and then join the excitement of the stadium. Another match will be held at Al Bayt Stadium – Al Khor City, northern Qatar, in the evening of the same day.

Fans will commute to the matches by metro, cars, trains, motorcycles, as well as water taxis, using advanced transportation systems that will help make the 2022 tournament the most environmentally friendly version in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

All housing and accommodation options, whether economic or luxury, will be located short distances from the tournament facilities, which is another factor in facilitating the fans’ experience. metrics.

Championship logo

In 2019, Qatar unveiled the official logo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which FIFA confirmed will be one of the most important slogans in the World Cup campaign.

The logo reflects the richness of Arab culture. It also represents the vision behind the first championship in the Arab world. It also indicates the sustainable legacy that the World Cup will keep in Qatar and the region. The number eight symbolizes the number of stadiums that will host the World Cup matches in a close environment.

The slogan was inspired by “the traditional woolen shawl worn by people around the world and in the Arab region and the Gulf in particular, with multiple shapes and designs during the winter season.”

Legacy Committee .. and sustainability for the region

In 2011, the State of Qatar established the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy with the aim of implementing the infrastructure projects necessary to host an impressive historical version of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and to develop plans and carry out the operational processes that Qatar conducts as a host country for the tournament, thus contributing to accelerating the wheel of development and achieving the goals The development of the state, leaving a lasting legacy for Qatar, the Middle East, Asia, and the world at large.

The stadiums, other sports facilities and infrastructure projects that the Supreme Committee supervises in cooperation with its partners, will contribute to hosting a close and interconnected tournament, based on the concept of sustainability and accessibility in a comprehensive way.

After the end of the tournament, the stadiums and the surrounding areas will turn into vibrant centers of community life, forming one of the most important pillars of the legacy that we are working to build for the benefit of future generations.

All stadiums ready by the end of 2021

Engineer Yasser Al-Jammal, Head of the Operations Office and Deputy Head of the Technical Office for Projects at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, confirms that Qatar has completed 95% of the infrastructure projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and is preparing to announce the completion of all the tournament stadiums by the end of this year.

Al-Gamal said – in a statement on the occasion of the 500 days remaining until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – “We have been doing our best since 2011 in implementing the necessary infrastructure and preparing well to organize the tournament. If we look at the modern metro, airport, highway expansion works, and other advanced infrastructure projects, we will realize that we on the right track”.

On the progress of work in Qatar 2022 stadiums, Al-Gamal continued, “Work has been completed in 5 stadiums, with the remaining three stadiums announced soon, and 6 World Cup stadiums will host the Arab Cup 2021 Qatar during the months of next November and December.”

A historic championship, the first in the Arab world and in the Middle East, and with advantages that no one will compete with before or after in terms of proximity, comfort and environmental friendliness, it is the most important celebration of the return of witch lovers to the modern World Cup stadiums that keep pace with the modern renaissance of the State of Qatar at the level of roads, transportation and welfare technology .. The world is eagerly awaiting a moment take off.