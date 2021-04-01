Work continues in the construction of stadiums and infrastructure projects related to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 /, exceeding the scheduled timetables, at a time that is 600 days away from the start of the first edition of the World Cup in the Arab world and the Middle East.

After the State of Qatar announced the readiness of four stadiums out of eight, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy is preparing to open three more stadiums before the end of this year, namely Al-Bayt, Al-Thamama and Ras Abu Aboud, while it prepares to launch Lusail Stadium early next year.

The first whistle of the World Cup will start on November 21, 2022, to continue its competitions for 28 days, and conclude with the final on December 18, coinciding with the National Day of the State of Qatar, and Al Bayt Stadium will witness the opening match of the World Cup, while Lusail Stadium will host the final match.

In a report on its official website, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shed light on the tournament’s eight stadiums.

Khalifa International Stadium

The beginning will be with Khalifa International Stadium, which became the first stadium ready to host the World Cup competitions during its hosting of the Cup final of His Highness the Emir Al-Mufti on May 19, 2017, after a comprehensive development process … The stadium will host eight matches in the World Cup from the group stage to the round of 16 And the match for third place.

The stadium is located within the Aspire Zone Foundation, Qatar’s center of sports excellence. The area surrounding the stadium includes Aspire Academy, Aspetar Sports Medicine Hospital, and Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 3-2-1.

Khalifa International Stadium has a long history, as it hosted major sporting events such as the Asian Games, the Asian Cup, the 2019 World Athletics Championships, the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019, and the stadium also witnessed matches in 2020. AFC Champions League competitions for clubs in West and East Africa.

South Stadium

As for the / Al Janoub Stadium, it is the first stadium to be fully constructed to host the World Cup competitions, and its readiness was announced on May 16, 2019 during the final of the Cup of His Highness the Emir Al-Mufti. The stadium is scheduled to host seven World Cup matches, from the group stage to the round of 16. Innovative cooling technology and a retractable roof ensure that the stadium is utilized throughout the months of the year.

Last year, Al Janoub Stadium witnessed the final of the 2020 AFC Champions League, and Al Janoub Public Park in the area surrounding the stadium was opened in February 2020, coinciding with the National Sports Day.

Education City Stadium

As for the Education City stadium, the readiness of the stadium, known as the “jewel of the desert”, was announced on June 15, 2020, during a digital event honoring the front-row workers to combat the spread of the Coronavirus / Covid-19 / around the world.

The stadium is located in Education City, which hosts the headquarters of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, is the destination for knowledge and innovation in the State of Qatar, and includes pioneering educational and research facilities. The stadium is scheduled to host eight World Cup matches, from the group stage to the quarter-finals.

Education City Stadium is the first stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar to receive a five-star GSAS certificate. Last year, the stadium hosted matches in the AFC Champions League 2020 for clubs in the West and East of the Continent, and this year witnessed matches in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, including the final of the tournament.

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium … the latest World Cup stadium

As for Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, it is considered the latest World Cup stadium that was unveiled, as it was announced its readiness when it hosted on December 18, 2020, the final of the Cup of His Highness the Emir Al-Mufadi between Al-Arabi and Al-Sadd.

The Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, which was built on the site of an old stadium, is located near the Mall of Qatar, and is a few meters away from the Riffa station on the Green Line of the Doha Metro, and it is characterized by an external façade that includes symbols, shapes and elements that reflect some aspects of life and culture in Qatar. Such as family bonding, the beauty of desert life, and local and international trade. These shapes bring together a fifth shape that resembles a shield in its design, and symbolizes the strength, solidarity and unity that characterize the people of Qatar, which makes this stadium a historical and cultural icon. Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium will host seven World Cup matches from the group stage until the round of sixteen, and will become the headquarters of Al Rayyan Sports Club after the World Cup competitions.

Home stadium

There is also the Al-Bayt Stadium that will host the opening match of the 2022 World Cup, and it will inform fans and visitors from different parts of the world about the culture, customs and authentic traditions of the State of Qatar. By the Arabs since ancient times.

Perhaps the most important characteristic of Al Bayt Stadium is its fully retractable roof, and the area surrounding the stadium includes 400,000 square meters of green spaces that will benefit the members of Al Khor city community. During the World Cup, this stadium will host nine matches from the group stage until the semi-finals.

The structure of the stadium was completed, in addition to extending its grass floor in record time. At the beginning of this year, Al-Bayt Stadium achieved a milestone in the field of sustainability after it received the five-star GSAS certificate. The public park surrounding the stadium was opened in February 2020, coinciding with Qatar Sports Day.

Al Thumama Stadium

As for Al-Thumama Stadium, with its unique design inspired by the “Al-Qahfiya”, which is the traditional hat worn by men in the Arab world, this stadium celebrates the culture and authentic traditions of the Arab region. The design of this World Cup icon was created by the Qatari architect, Ibrahim Al-Jaidah, to become the first World Cup stadium with a Qatari design. During the World Cup, Al Thumama Stadium will host eight matches from the group stage to the quarter-finals.

The roof, exterior façade, and terraces installation have been completed, in addition to laying the stadium floor with grass and planting trees in the surrounding area. Seat installation work, some plumbing and finishing work and mechanical and electrical work are nearing completion.

Ras Abu Aboud

Regarding Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, it is considered the first fully dismantled World Cup in the history of the World Cup, which makes it a distinctive icon in the field of sustainable stadium development and design. The stadium will be constructed using shipping containers and other construction units that can be dismantled after the curtain falls on the World Cup.

The stadium overlooks the skyscrapers in West Bay, across from the Doha Corniche. During the 2022 World Cup, the stadium will host seven matches from the group stage to the 16th round.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is being constructed using 974 sea freight containers, and all containers, including those for the power station, have been received and installed. In addition, all the steel units for the stadium structure, including the tension rods, have been received and installed, with the near completion of the installation work for all the stadium seats, plumbing and finishing work, and some mechanical and engineering work. External work continues in the area surrounding the stadium.

Lusail … the biggest stadium for the 2022 World Cup

As for the last stadiums, it is Lusail Stadium, the largest stadium for the World Cup 2022, which embodies the ambition of the State of Qatar and its aspiration to introduce the whole world to the authentic Arab culture and the heritage of the region. This exceptional stadium takes its unique design inspiration from the intermingling of light and shade that characterizes the traditional Arab lighthouse, or lantern.

The structure and façade of the stadium reflects the meticulous inscriptions on food bowls, utensils, and other artifacts found throughout the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilization in the region. The stadium is located in the heart of the modern city of Lusail in Qatar, which is a modern city that is being built on a state-of-the-art design and has been designed with the needs of the residents in mind. And it will host ten matches, including the World Cup final.

The concrete and steel works for the stadium have been completed, the lifting of the roof structure has been completed, the process of installing bridges, systems and services suspended from the ceiling has begun, and the installation of the roof fabric will soon begin.

The entire building was closed by installing the doors and glass fronts in the guest and VIP suites and lounges, and operating the energy and air conditioning systems. The metal architectural façades are due to be completed within a few days, giving the stadium its distinctive exterior appearance.

Moreover, the mechanical, plumbing and interior finishing works are nearing completion, then the process of operating and testing all building systems begins to ensure their integrity and performance as required.