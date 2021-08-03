The Ministry of Public Health issues updates on the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar, according to the epidemiological indicators in the countries of the world and the extent of the outbreak of the Corona virus “Covid-19”.

The following is the policy for examination and quarantine upon return to Qatar, according to the latest update of the Ministry of Public Health:

** Group (A): Citizens and residents, including citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries:

Before traveling to Qatar:

* Conducting a PCR test that proves that they are free of Covid-19, a maximum of 72 hours before arriving in the State of Qatar from a medical center approved by the local Ministry of Health in the country of arrival.

* Pre-registration via the website designated for this purpose (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) at least (12) hours before travel, and upload the required official documents. (Optional for citizens and residents)

* The traveler will be exempted from quarantine if he receives the required doses of one of the vaccines licensed by the Ministry of Public Health, and at least (14) days have passed since receiving the second dose in the event that the vaccine is with two doses or from a single dose of the vaccine (Jansin).

* Persons who have been vaccinated partially (one dose out of two doses), or who have been fully vaccinated but 14 days have not passed from the prescribed doses, or people who have received vaccines with conditional approval from the Ministry of Public Health:​

These categories will be subject to quarantine according to the classification of the country of arrival, and they must book a hotel quarantine package through the Discover Qatar website in the event of coming from one of the countries included in the yellow list (7 days) or one of the countries included in the red list (10 days).

Unvaccinated children traveling with their fully vaccinated parents between the ages of (0-11) are excluded from the quarantine if they come from a country classified in the green list.

Unvaccinated children traveling with their fully vaccinated parents between the ages of (12-17) are subject to a five (05) day home quarantine if they come from a country classified in the green list.

Unvaccinated children traveling with their fully vaccinated parents between the ages of (0-17) are subject to home quarantine based on the classification of the country of arrival “(07) days for yellow countries, (10) days for red countries.”

Unvaccinated children traveling with their immunized parents who are citizens of the GCC countries who do not hold a Qatari residence card are subject to hotel quarantine based on the classification of the country of arrival (the countries included in the green list (5) days, the yellow list (7) days, the red list (10) days)

* For non-vaccinated travelers in Group A who have traveled to multiple countries in the past 10 days and to take advantage of the quarantine privileges of the classification of countries with a lower risk level, the traveler must stay in a country classified in the lower level for a period of at least ten days.

* For non-vaccinated travelers belonging to Group A and returning from medical trips abroad, they must submit a health certificate from the Medical Treatment Abroad Committee, via electronic pre-registration at (www.Ehteraz.gov.qa).

* Patients coming from green and yellow countries are required to undergo home quarantine, according to the country of arrival (coming from green countries 5 days / yellow countries 7 days), provided that patients coming from red countries are subject to hotel quarantine for a period of 10 days. With one of the escorts, even if they are immune (as needed).

* For unvaccinated nursing mothers, pregnant women and people aged (75) years and over, the same examination and quarantine policy will apply to them as with the rest of the unvaccinated persons.

** Group A: Examination and Quarantine Policy on Arrival in Qatar:

* An examination will be conducted for travelers who show symptoms of infection as necessary, according to the opinion of the medical team at the country’s ports.

* Passengers who are not immunized, or who have received vaccines not approved in the State of Qatar, or who have not completed a period of (14) days from the date of the second dose, will be subject to the following:

* Arrivals from green countries: subject to home quarantine for a period of (5) days with another PCR test done in a primary health care center on the fourth day, and it will be licensed on the fifth day if the test is negative.

* Arrivals from countries classified as yellow: subject to hotel quarantine for a period of (7) days with a PCR test (at the expense of the traveler) at the hotel on the sixth day, and will be authorized on the seventh day if the test is negative.

* Arrivals from countries classified in red: subject to hotel quarantine for a period of (10) with a PCR test done upon arrival at the hotel, and on the ninth day (at the traveler’s expense), and he will be licensed on the tenth day if the test is negative.

* Immunized travelers coming from countries classified in red will undergo a PCR test (at the traveler’s expense) upon arrival at Hamad International Airport / the land port, and if the test result is positive, the traveler must adhere to the isolation protocol.

* The hotel quarantine is applied for a period of 5 days to citizens of the Cooperation Council countries who do not hold a Qatari residence card if they are coming from countries included in the green list.

** Group B: Family visits, businessmen, tourists, including residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries:

Entry is restricted to vaccinated and/or recovered individuals as follows:

* The validity period of the vaccine to grant exemption from quarantine is twelve months, starting 14 days after the second dose, and the immunity period can be extended based on any new data in this regard.​

* Below are the lists of MoPH licensed vaccines / vaccines with conditional approval:

List of vaccines licensed by the Ministry of Public Health

Pfizer/Biontech Vaccine (Comernate)

Moderna Vaccine (Spikefax)

AstraZeneca vaccines (Coveshield/Oxford/Vaxepheria)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose only)

List of Conditionally Approved Vaccines (Sinopharma Vaccine)

* Passengers who have received two doses of one of the conditional-accreditation vaccines specified above will be subject to an antibody test upon arrival, and if the result is positive, they will be exempted from the quarantine requirements; In the event that the result is negative, the traveler must undergo quarantine according to the classification of the country of departure, in addition to undergoing a PCR examination upon arrival.

Travelers who have one of the licensed vaccinations must submit the original vaccination certificate, which includes the following information:

The name of the person receiving the vaccination, provided that it matches the passport.

Dose dates according to the type of vaccine (one dose for Janssen and two doses for other vaccines).

Type/name of the vaccine. The serial number of the vaccine (if any).

The logo or official seal of the vaccine donor.

* Persons recovering from COVID-19 infection:

Citizens and residents who have contracted COVID-19 during the past 12 months are exempted from quarantine upon return from abroad, if they do not show symptoms of the disease and the result of the PCR examination is negative.

This rule applies to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State of Qatar only. As for people who have been diagnosed in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and have received at least one dose of vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar, they will be exempted from quarantine provided Submit a valid official certificate containing the details of the previous infection, provided that it is issued by the local Ministry of Health in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries

It is the responsibility of individuals to check any changes that may occur in the travel and return policy for the State of Qatar through the official sources and websites mentioned previously before planning travel.

** Fully immunized individuals:

– Exempted from quarantine in the event of obtaining vaccine doses licensed by the Ministry of Public Health and the passage of (14) days after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or from a single dose in the case of a single-dose vaccine.

– Unvaccinated children traveling with their fully vaccinated parents between the ages of (0-11) are excluded from the quarantine if they come from countries classified under the green list.

– Unvaccinated children traveling with their fully vaccinated parents between the ages of (0-11) years are subject to hotel quarantine for a period of (07) days if they come from countries classified in the yellow list.

There is no exception for unvaccinated children coming from countries classified in the red list

– Passengers are required to download and activate the Ehteraz app on their mobile phones using locally approved SIM cards which can be obtained from one of the local providers (Ooredoo or Vodafone).