Visa-free entry to Qatar is possible for citizens of more than 95 countries. Visitors are advised to verify with an authorized entity the maximum length of stay that is allowed.

A single-entry visa is available for those whose passports are from any of these countries. This visa is valid for one month in Qatar. You will need to present your passport at the immigration counter and pay your visa fees.

Guide for Qatar Visa on Arrival

A single-entry visa is available for residents of GCC countries (Gulf Cooperation Council). Visas will not be issued to residents of GCC countries (Gulf Cooperation Council) unless your residence permit has been valid for at least six month and your profession is on the list.

Other eligibility requirements include citizenship, valid passport for 6 months, return tickets to airports, and credit/debit card (for certain nationalities). You can also apply on the Ehteraz site for pre-travel approval.

This facility is available to travelers who cannot fly directly to GCC countries. However, they must stay at least 14 days in Qatar or as required by their destination country.

A visa upon arrival costs QR100. You can extend your visa for an additional three months by paying additional fees each month.

You will need to present your passport at the immigration counter and pay the visa fee. The visa is valid for one month in Qatar. It can also be renewed for another two months.

Qatar Visa on Arrival Requirements