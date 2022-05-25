A joint statement was issued today by the State of Qatar and the friendly United Kingdom, on the occasion of the working visit of H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the United Kingdom.

Below is the text of the statement:

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met in London on 24 May 2022. The British Prime Minister welcomed the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and the State of Qatar, and celebrated the rich and profound history Between the two countries.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening the historical partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom at the strategic level, and establishing close cooperation stronger than ever before to jointly address common global challenges. The two leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on launching the annual strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, headed by the British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth Affairs and Development, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. This strategic dialogue will introduce more areas of cooperation, including regional security, trade and investment, humanitarian and development cooperation, energy, science, innovation, health and education.

The two leaders announced the launch of the Qatari-British partnership in the field of investment.

The two leaders discussed the launch of the energy dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, which will deepen the already vital relationship in the field of energy and climate between the two countries.

The two leaders shared their ambition to build on the strong ties between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, including a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting mutual understanding and exchanging knowledge and experience in the field of education through partnerships and joint academic research.

World Cup 2022:

The two leaders are looking forward to Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Arab and Islamic world. The British Prime Minister reiterated the United Kingdom’s strong support for the State of Qatar’s continuous efforts to establish a successful and exceptional tournament, and the two sides committed themselves to providing continuous participation in the security preparations for the tournament. As part of this commitment, the British Prime Minister has confirmed support for the UK’s defensive military capabilities to combat terrorism and harmful activities, and this will include air and maritime security capabilities as well as advanced training, site research, operational planning support, command and control support and more specialist advice.

The two leaders stressed the important role that sport plays in promoting equality and respect for human rights, and referred to this exceptional tournament, which is being held for the first time in an Arab and Islamic country, and discussed the legacy that this tournament can provide, and how it can support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Trade and Investment :

The State of Qatar and the United Kingdom share important trade and investment relations, with total trade reaching more than 4.8 billion pounds in 2021, and the volume of Qatari investments in the British economy reaching 40 billion pounds. This investment has created many job opportunities, innovation and economic development in both countries. the two countries. The two leaders welcomed the progress made in confirming the continuation of the partnership between Rolls-Royce and the Qatar Foundation to develop two world-class specialized campuses to launch and invest in businesses that will accelerate the global energy transition. The two leaders also welcomed the progress made in defining the framework of that partnership, and expressed their aspiration to conclude these discussions successfully and realize the benefits of the partnership in both countries.

The two leaders also discussed investment opportunities in sectors including renewable energy, technology, education, healthcare and life sciences. They affirmed their strong commitment to resilience and growth in the post-pandemic era through joint investments and partnerships in green infrastructure and clean technology both in the State of Qatar, the United Kingdom and abroad.

After the announcement of the strategic investment partnership between the United Kingdom and Qatar today between the British Investment Office and the Government of the State of Qatar, the State of Qatar will look for opportunities to invest at least 10 billion pounds in the United Kingdom over the next five years.

This shows the intention of the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom to conclude agreements to develop the dynamic partnership between the two countries at the strategic level.

The State of Qatar intends to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the investment partnership between Qatar and the United Kingdom to search for how to benefit from this capital, to invest in vital sectors to achieve common prosperity.

The two leaders welcomed joint efforts to increase investment flows between the two countries. The new strategic investment partnership between the UK Investment Office and the Government of the State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Investment Authority, will establish a unique two-way relationship to promote investments and innovation in vital sectors for shared prosperity. The partnership aims to deliver strategic value to Qatar and the UK, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the UK’s Growth Plan.

The two leaders look forward to Qatar and the UK starting negotiations on the ambitious UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement, which is set to begin later in 2022. The agreement will look to ease trade restrictions for multiple sectors, including life sciences and services Finance, healthcare, green technology, and the Internet.

The two leaders agreed to continue searching for opportunities for joint investment between the two countries, and to support development in third world countries in order to build stronger and more transparent economic partnerships. Such opportunities will help facilitate high-quality investment in infrastructure and other areas, to support the green transformation, through the UK Investment Partnership and Qatar Fund for Development. The two leaders also agreed to focus on exchanging priority geographical topics such as climate change, building resilience to humanitarian crises, education, women’s empowerment and development, especially in Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.

Energy:

The two leaders welcomed the UK-Qatar Strategic Energy Dialogue. The dialogue was chaired by the British Minister of State for the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of the State of Qatar and CEO of Qatar Energy. The two leaders also agreed to sign a new memorandum of understanding between the British Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Qatar Energy to enhance cooperation in energy and energy security Renewable and carbon reduction. The two leaders also discussed the need for sustainable leadership and coordinated efforts to support the stability of the global energy market.

Security, Defense and Counter-Terrorism:

The two leaders reiterated the importance of the security, defense and counter-terrorism partnership, and agreed to continue strengthening cooperation. The State of Qatar and the United Kingdom renewed their commitment to addressing threats and protecting security in the region. The two leaders also highlighted their strong security partnership, including law enforcement cooperation, countering violent extremism, countering terrorism and illicit financial flows, and reaffirmed their commitment to the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, of which Qatar is a founding member along with the United Kingdom.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of the defense relationship between the UK and Qatar. There was a large presence from the UK Ministry of Defense at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference in March 2022, and cooperation between the two countries continues in all fields. Qatar remains the only partner with which the RAF conducts joint exercises in Hawk and Typhoon aircraft – which enhances cooperation between the British and Qatari armed forces, and improves the two countries’ capabilities to face common security challenges. The two leaders commended the inclusion of the joint squadron of Typhoon aircraft in the celebrations of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the Platinum Jubilee, and the deployment of the joint squadron in Qatar in the fall of 2022 to support integration and entry of Typhoon aircraft into service for the first time. The two leaders recognized the value of additional discussions on expanding future cooperation related to Typhoon aircraft.

Foreign Policy and Regional Issues:

The State of Qatar and the United Kingdom will continue their partnership to work to enhance global conflict resolution efforts, humanitarian and development initiatives, and address security threats facing the world from governmental and non-state actors. The two leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation, including in foreign policy, security, development, and humanitarian affairs, and reaffirmed their commitment to regional security and stability.

Russia and Ukraine: The two leaders called for an immediate cessation of military action in Ukraine and urged all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and adhere to peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve disputes and differences. The two leaders expressed deep concern about the unfolding humanitarian crisis, reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine through the provision of humanitarian assistance, and called on Russia to provide humanitarian access to besieged areas of Ukraine. They agreed on the importance of energy security and discussed ways to continue working together to ensure the stability of energy markets.

Iran: The two leaders stressed the need to increase international coordination to achieve stability, security and prosperity in the Middle East. They acknowledged the Qatari diplomatic role and expressed their support for regional dialogue initiatives, including with Iran. The two leaders acknowledged the role of restoring and fully implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in supporting regional stability. The two sides noted that a diplomatic solution remains the best way to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program is used exclusively for peaceful purposes and urged all parties to seize this opportunity to bring the negotiations to a successful outcome.

Afghanistan:The British Prime Minister expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the role of the State of Qatar in returning UK citizens and eligible Afghan nationals to the United Kingdom, and for joining the United Kingdom in hosting the United Nations Humanitarian Pledge Conference and hosting the British diplomatic mission in Afghanistan in Qatar. The British Prime Minister welcomed the role of the State of Qatar in supporting negotiations on Afghanistan over the past few years.

Both leaders expressed their concern about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, and reiterated the need for the Taliban to abide by the commitments they made to counter terrorism, pardon former government figures, security forces and human rights, and translate them into reality. The two leaders also reaffirmed the promotion of the rights of women and girls, They called on the Taliban to ensure that women have equal opportunities in education, work, and access to services.

The two leaders stressed the importance of continuing to communicate with the international community to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and stressed the international community’s responsibility to participate in humanitarian efforts towards the Afghan people, including the right to food and medicine as an integral part of human rights.

East Africa: Both the United Kingdom and the State of Qatar expressed their concern over the dire humanitarian situation across East Africa, particularly in Somalia and Ethiopia. Tens of millions of people are affected by conflict and drought with crises causing millions of people to flee their homes. The two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation to help address urgent humanitarian needs in East Africa.

The Middle East Peace Process:The two leaders explained support for direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis, and stressed their commitment to a peaceful two-state solution as the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and the State of Qatar supported UK calls to address the underlying causes of the conflict. The two leaders stressed the need to adhere to the well-established principles of international law, as well as to respect Security Council resolutions and international treaties. The two leaders stressed the importance of respecting the current historical situation in the holy sites in Jerusalem and urged all parties to refrain from any kind of provocation. The two leaders strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh in Jenin on May 11, 2022, and renewed the call of the UN Security Council on May 13, 2022 for an immediate, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation.

Media integrity:The two leaders spoke of the importance and value of promoting and protecting media freedom, and affirmed their commitment to ensuring that journalists around the world can practice their profession safely and openly. The two leaders agreed to continue cooperating in combating disinformation alongside other peoples and international organizations around the world.