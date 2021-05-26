A message from His Highness to the Egyptian President related to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a written message to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, related to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, when the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt received him today in Cairo.

At the beginning of the interview, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness, the Emir of the country, to His Excellency the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Highness’s wishes for good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Egypt continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt entrusted His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, his greetings to His Highness, the Emir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further development and growth.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and developments in Palestine and the region.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs appreciated the strategic and pivotal role played by the Arab Republic of Egypt in protecting Arab national security and defending the issues of the Arab nation, and its tireless efforts to consolidate security, stability and development at the regional level.