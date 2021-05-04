His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, has sent a written message to his brother, His Excellency President Muhammad Abdullah Farmajo, President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, related to bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them, in addition to the ongoing political developments in Somalia and the importance of achieving national reconciliation, including It brings stability to the country.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Combating Terrorism and Mediation in Settlement of Disputes, during his reception by the Somali President in Mogadishu.