Qatar Airways has announced a new offer with exclusive discounts of up to 30% on tickets to 24 Arab and foreign destinations.

She explained on her website the terms and conditions of the offer, which are:

Offer period: March 1-7, 2022.

Travel period: 1 March – 30 June 2022.

– Offer is valid on Qatar Airways flights from Doha to selected destinations:

Almaty, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Baghdad, Basra, Dammam, Erbil, Isfahan, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Medina, Mashhad, Najaf, Riyadh, Sharjah, Salalah, Shiraz, Sulaymaniyah, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Tehran, Yerevan.

– Offer is valid on return tickets in Economy Class and Business Class. The offer is valid on First Class if Business Class is not available on the flight.

Seats are limited and subject to availability in the respective classes. (O, T and Q) for economy class (R) for business class, (A) for first class

– Regular discounts apply for infant and child tickets. Discounts do not apply to children and infants tickets in First Class.

– Fees and taxes may change without prior notice.

Other terms and conditions apply, please review them when booking.

