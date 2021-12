The official account of the Qatari embassy in Turkey on the social networking site Twitter published a tweet in which it was noted that the State of Qatar will host the Turkish Super Cup match between the teams of Besiktas, the league and cup champions last season, and Antalyaspor, the runner-up for the cup, on January 5, 2022 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha. And another tweet stated: On this occasion, Qatar Airways is presenting a special offer to attend the match.