Qatar Airways has announced that you can exchange your ticket for a travel voucher for bookings on the airline’s website qatarairways.com or its mobile app, and get an additional 10% value.

The national carrier also announced – in a travel update on its website – the extension of the flexibility period for tickets, in addition to providing the highest standards of hygiene and safety that it needs while traveling.

Qatar Airways indicated that in light of the spread of the Corona virus, and the need for some travelers to adjust their travel plans, the commercial policy of the carrier has been adjusted in proportion to that, giving its passengers complete comfort.

Passengers with Qatar Airways will be able to amend their travel date without additional fees, or cancel the ticket and exchange it for a travel voucher, up to three days prior to the scheduled travel date.

According to the national carrier, travelers are exempted from booking modification fees if this is done at least three days before the date of departure.

The refund of the ticket price will also be in the form of a voucher that can be used for later travel with Qatar Airways, which is valid for a full year from the date of issue.

Passengers will also be exempt from cancellation fees if their current tickets are exchanged for a travel voucher that they can use for their future flights with Qatar Airways. This voucher will be equal to the value of the ticket, in addition to an additional 10% of the ticket value without fees and taxes.

This policy applies to all Qatar Airways flights, codeshare flights and flights with partner airlines, which are booked based on published fares, either directly or through travel agents.

It also applies to tickets issued by August 31, 2021 for travel until May 31, 2022.