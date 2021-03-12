Aerion closes deal with NetJets for 20 supersonic AS2 business jets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aerion announced a major deal with NetJets and Flight Safety International (FSI) this week that promises to lay the groundwork for the AS2 supersonic business jet project.

Both FSI and NetJets are controlled by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and will contribute to creating an infrastructure to support the aircraft’s operation.

Flight Safety will be responsible for the Supersonic Training Academy, for training future AS2 jet pilots. NetJets, on the other hand, will play a key role in the Aerion Connect service, which aims to offer air mobility solutions to its customers through an app.

Owner and operator of the world’s largest and most diverse private jet fleet, NetJets will be an exclusive partner on Aerion Connect, which will use eVTOL aircraft in conjunction with AS2 in an integrated solution for rapid travel.

In addition, NetJets has obtained purchase rights for 20 AS2 supersonic business jets, bringing the aircraft’s backlog to $ 10 billion, according to Aerion.

NetJets fleet (Netjets)

“Our strategy is to connect the very best partners in the world within a new mobility ecosystem optimized for speed and founded on sustainability. In NetJets and FlightSafety International we have two such partners; both globally recognized leaders in their fields who share our passion for a new era of mobility that is both fast and at the same time kind to our planet, ”said Aerion’s CEO, Tom Vice.

Aerion plans to start production of AS2 in 2023 at Aerion Park in Melbourne, Florida. The supersonic aircraft is expected to be the first to enter commercial service in 51 years, says the planemaker, which aims to produce 300 jets in the first decade.