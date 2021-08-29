Afghanistan Crisis: Child killed as rocket hits house near Kabul Airport | Top Developments

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: A blast occurred in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday (August 29) killing a child as reported by the news agency Associated Press. This is the second time that a blast reportedly took place in Kabul since last Thursday after an explosion outside the Kabul airport took place which killed over 100 and injured several people, including US, UK, and Afghan nationals.

A security official from the deposed government told foreign news agency AFP that the blast might have been caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the area. The blast was reportedly heard from the Gulai area of Khajeh Baghra in the 11th security district

Quoting the local media news agency ANI tweeted “Explosion heard in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, reports local media.”

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden had said that US military commanders have intelligence inputs of another terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport within the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” Biden had said in his statement.