Qatar Airways announced the receipt of three new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft yesterday, bringing Qatar Airways to own 52 A350 aircraft in its fleet, and the three new aircraft have been equipped with Qsuite business class seats, which will be designated to operate long-haul flights. In Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said on this occasion, “Qatar Airways is one of the few international airlines that has continued its operations and has not stopped flying to everywhere throughout the crisis period the world is currently going through.”

“We are also one of the few airlines that has continued to receive more new aircraft in these difficult times, as our strategic investment in twin-engine and fuel-efficient aircraft has enabled us to continue flying in the skies to carry more than 2.3 million passengers on board.” More than 37,000 flights to their countries since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

He stressed that “we continue to operate flights in line with our endeavors to preserve the environment, and at the same time operate flights to suit every market, which means continuing to stop the Airbus A380, which is not considered the best option for the global demand for travel now.”

He added, “Passengers who care about environmental issues will realize that their journey with us will contribute to achieving their aspirations, as we at Qatar Airways are keen to continue monitoring the markets to assess the demand for passenger and air cargo flights, and to operate the most efficient plane to serve each destination.”

“Instead of having to operate large aircraft due to the limited options available and offering very few travel options to travelers, Qatar Airways has the advantage of having a fleet of sustainable and varied aircraft, which enables it to offer a variety of travel options commensurate with the demand of each destination,” Al Baker explained.

Passengers traveling on the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft with Qatar Airways will have many advantages, which are more cabin size with large windows, which gives passengers a feeling of spaciousness, and passengers will also have wider seats compared to other aircraft in its class, and all aircraft have been equipped with filters that use technologies. A modern air purifier (HEPA), providing high-quality cabin air, with fresh air every two or three minutes.

The Qatari carrier conducted a comparative study between the A350 and A380 aircraft, when operating on flights from Doha to London, Guangzhou, Frankfurt, Paris, Melbourne, Sydney and New York, and on a typical one-way flight, the A350 saves at least 16 tons of carbon dioxide per hour, compared to a plane. A380, and the study found that the A380 emitted 80 percent more carbon dioxide per hour during flights to each destination.

For flights to Melbourne and New York, the A380 emitted 95 per cent more carbon dioxide per hour, while the A350 saved about 20 tons of carbon dioxide per hour. Until travel demand recovers and returns to appropriate levels, Qatar Airways will continue to keep its A380s on the ground, operating only the most efficient aircraft.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar has taken a number of measures to enhance safety measures on board its flights, by providing personal protection equipment for the hospitality crew, a bag of personal protection supplies and a face shield for all passengers.