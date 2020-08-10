Flying from Dhaka: Sher E Bangla Medical College – Barisal, Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Diseases, Cox’s Bazar Medical College, Cumilla Medical College, National Institute of Preventive & Social Medicine, Institute of Public Health, National Institute of Laboratory Medicine & Ref. Centre, Narayanganj 300-Bed Hospital, Khulna Medical College, Kustia Medical College, Mymensingh Medical College, Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College, Rahshahi Medical College, Rangpur Medical College and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.

* Brazil

Flying from São Paulo: Fleury, Amais, Delboni Auriemo and Lavoisier

* India

Flying from Ahmedabad: Unipath Specialty Lab, Supratech Labs and Sterling Accuris.

Flying from Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Civil Hospital, Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Health and Science, Jalandhar Civil Hospital, Christian Medical College, Gurdaspur Civil Hospital, Barnala Civil Hospital, Rajindra Hospital Govt Medical College, Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, District Hospital Hoshiarpur, District Hospital Barnala, District Hospital Kapurthala, District Hospital Muktsar Sahib, District Hospital Moga, District Hospital Rupnagar, District Hospital Sangrur, Civil Hospital SBS Nagar, Civil Hospital Mansa, Civil Hospital Bathinda and Civil Hospital Pathankot.

Flying from Bengaluru: test can be done at all Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved labs.

Flying from Chennai: test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs.

Flying from Cochin: Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Centre.

Flying from Goa: Goa Medical College.

Flying from Hyderabad: Vijaya Diagnostic.

Flying from Kolkata: Apollo Hospital, Medica Super Specialty Lab, Suraksha Labs and Dr Lal Path Labs.

Flying from Kozhikode: Aza Diagnostics Center.

Flying from Nagpur: Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics Labs, and Su-Vishwas Diagnostic Lab.

Flying from New Delhi: Dr Lal Path Labs.

Flying from Mumbai: Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis, SRL and Nanavati Hospital.

Flying from Thiruvananthapuram: DDRC Test Lab.

* Iran

Flying from Isfahan: NOBEL.

Flying from Mashhad: Mashhad Pathobiology Laboratory, Dr Ejtehadi Lab, Pardis Lab and Dr Daneshgahi Lab.

Flying from Shiraz: Niloo Lab.

Flying from Tehran: Keyvan Lab and Khobsho Lab.

* Iraq

Flying from Erbil: Central Emergency Hospital.

* Nepal

Flying from Kathmandu: Star Hospital, Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital, KMC Hospital, BIR Hospital, Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Hams Hospital, Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Surya Healthcare and Grande Hospital.

* Nigeria

Flying from Lagos: Clina Lancet Laboratory, Medbury Medical Services, Synlab, Biologix Medical Services Lagos, Vcare Diagnostics Limited Lagos and 54gene Lagos.

* Pakistan

Flying from Islamabad: Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories, Essa Labs, Excel Labs and IDC.

Flying from Karachi: Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories, Essa Labs, Excel Labs and IDC.

Flying from Lahore: Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories, Essa Labs, Excel Labs and IDC.

Flying from Peshawar: Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories, Essa Labs, Excel Labs and IDC.

For passengers travelling to South Korea, only tests from Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories and Excel Labs will be accepted.

* The Philippines

Flying from Cebu: Prime Care Alpha

Flying from Clark: Jose B Lingad Hospital and LIPAD CRK.

Flying from Davao: Davao One World Diagnostic Center (Matina & Bajada branch).

Flying from Manila: Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital, St Lukes Hospital BGC, St Lukes Hospital QC, Delos Santos Medical Center, Chinese General Hospital, Philippine Red Cross and The Medical City Ortigas.

* Russia

Flying from Moscow: Gemotest, CMD Clinic, LABQUEST and any lab conducting the test provided it is approved by Rospotrebnadzor.

Flying from St Petersburg: Gemotest, CMD Clinic, LABQUEST and any lab conducting the test provided it is approved by Rospotrebnadzor.

* Sri Lanka

Flying from Colombo: Durdans Hospital, Nawaloka Hospital, Lanka Hospital and Asiria Surgical Hospital.