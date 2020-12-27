1. Persons aged 55 years old and above.

2. Recipients of an organ or bone marrow transplant.

3. Patients with hypertension who are on treatment.

4. Patients with conditions that require immune-suppressive treatment.

5. Patients with heart failure or coronary artery disease.

6. Patients with moderate-to-severe asthma.

7. Cancer patients with metastasis and those on treatment (Chemotherapy or Radiotherapy).

8. Pregnant females (any trimester).

9. Nursing mothers with children aged 0-5 years.

10. Patients with End-Stage Renal Failure (ESRD) or on dialysis.

11. Patients with Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) and decompensation.

12. Patients with lower-limb amputations.

13. People with disabilities where they depend on others for their activities of daily living.

14. Children with disabilities and their mothers.

15. Patients with epilepsy and on treatment.

16. Patients with diabetic foot infections.

17. People with deceased first-degree relatives in the last ten days.

18. People with mental health problems on antipsychotic medications and whose condition is aggravated by staying in closed spaces.

19. Diabetic patients on treatment.

20. Minor travelers (below 18 years old) traveling without an accompanied guardian.​