Travel + Leisure, the world renowned travel magazine has published the 2020 World’s Best Awards results, where Hamad International Airport (HIA) has been voted the ‘Second best airport in the world’.

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards evaluate international airports based on a global survey of their readers who vote for their favourite airport.

Some of the criteria upon which airports are assessed are access, check-in, security, restaurants, shopping, and design. HIA has achieved many significant milestones within the criteria for which it has been voted as the second best international airport.

“Voters considered HIA among their favourite, and praised the airport for its exceptional staff service, facilities, extensive shopping options, and lounges which are housed under one expansive terminal. The airport was also admired as an exceptional layover destination for travellers,” HIA said in a release yesterday.

Qatar’s international airport has always been synonymous with redefining the airport experience in all dimensions. As part of its battle against Covid-19 to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all passengers and staff, HIA has recently transformed the airport experience by implementing a number of next-generation technologies including wearable thermal screening helmets, disinfectant robots and an end-to-end contactless biometric passenger journey.

HIA said it will “continue adapting to the new normal while innovating within all the services and facilities under its multifaceted operations to give its passengers unmatched experiences.”