Qatar Airways is working to build its global network of destinations, as its flights now travel to 20 cities in the Asia Pacific region through its operations headquarters at Hamad International Airport, and Qatar Airways said that its Airbus A350 aircraft has become the ideal choice to lead the sustainable recovery phase of the global aviation sector currently This is to use advanced composite materials in their fuel-efficient and lightweight manufacture.

Qatar Airways said that Hamad International Airport, which is the third airport in the world, is one of the safest airports, thanks to its use of advanced technological means that maintain the safety of travelers and employees while they are at the airport. Cleaning and sterilizing our aircraft booths after each flight, and she said, “Because we care about your safety, all travelers must wear a face cover at all times during the flight from the moment of boarding until the final destination.”

On the other hand, Qatar Airways will resume flights to the Serbian capital Belgrade this month with three flights a week calling on its customers to discover the rich history of this beautiful European country and Qatar Airways announced that it is daily flights to the Maldives, and Qatar Airways said, “Rome is the ideal destination to enjoy delicious food. Shopping, arts and many more.

“We are now going 11 times a week to Rome so that travelers can discover this picturesque Italian city any time they want and Qatar Airways recently announced the update of its commercial policy in order to give travelers more flexibility and options when planning their trips. Travelers will have the possibility to change their travel history.” For an unlimited number of times, they will also be able to change the destination of travel as long as it is less than 5000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or price differences.