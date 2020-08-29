Qatar Airways announced that it would operate two chartered flights specifically to Armenia on August 29 and September 5, and Qatar Airways affirmed that it would provide maximum flexibility to choose what is suitable for travel plans, as the reservation can be exchanged for a travel voucher and a 10% additional value or exchanged for Qmiles or a full refund of the reservation value, Qatar Airways said. “Travel with us to more than 85 global destinations via Hamad International Airport, the best airport in the Middle East, where we can rely on us to continue the flight in comfort with the application of the latest strict safety measures and procedures.”

“As a gesture of thanks and gratitude from us to our dear travelers, Qatar Airways’ Qmiles can now be kept for up to three years without affecting the status of the membership category. On the other hand, Qatar Airways said,” Oryx Airport Hotel is committed to providing an exceptional hotel experience that is incomparable in addition to taking it. All the sterilization and health measures necessary to give the guest an ideal hotel stay, “Qatar Airways said,” As long as the airline’s flights are distinguished and have a special address, QSuite’s seats, which have won several international awards, provide the utmost privacy in business class.