If you visited Qatar before the implementation of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, you’re probably unable to leave with several airports around the world shut down.

If you’re stuck in Qatar and worried about your visa that has expired or is expiring soon, the Ministry of Interior in Qatar has announced that visitors can continue to stay in the country without extending their visa or paying any fee.

According to a tweet by MOI, the state will allow visitors who have obtained an on-arrival or in-advance visa to stay on due to the inability to return to their home countries.

The MOI tweet said: “According to Law No 21 of 2015 regulating entry and exit of expatriates and their residence, it has been decided to allow expatriate visitors in the country on tourist visas (on-arrival and in-advance) to stay in the country without extending their visas or paying any fee, taking into account their inability to return to their home countries due to closure of airports.”

The ministry also added that once their home countries have returned to normal operations and have opened airports, visitors will be granted a grace period to leave the country.

