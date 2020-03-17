SAS is forced to temporary work reductions which comprise up to 10,000 employees, which is equivalent to 90 percent of the total workforce. The reductions will be implemented through all parts of the operation, according to national regulations.
As an effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the measures that authorities have taken, the demand for international air travel is essentially non-existent. Therefore, SAS has made the decision to temporarily halt most of its traffic starting Monday, March 16 until there are yet again conditions to conduct commercial aviation.
“With consideration to our customers, SAS will within the next few days, as far as it is possible to maintain certain traffic in order to enable return flights from different destinations.
We will be at the disposal of the authorities to on their behalf take home stranded citizens or maintain infrastructure important to society, as far as possible.”
SAS is carrying out these measures for the purpose of return to normal operation as soon as possible.