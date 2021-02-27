CAPA – Center for Aviation, one of the world’s most trusted sources of aviation market and travel sector information, said Qatar Airways has played an important role since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing essential shipping services around the world that were not directly linked to its network, while The Passenger Division also provided more than its fair share, and in some cases activated Fifth Freedom rights that had not been activated before. He pointed out that now, as is the case with a limited but increasing number of airports elsewhere, and with the approaching World Cup 2022, Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport are looking forward to a prosperous future and insist on continuing the expansion of the second phase of Hamad Airport to help cement Qatar’s position as a leader in the aviation market And for Hamad Airport as a global hub for the post-COVID-19 travel market.

In an interview with Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, the global site said that Qatar Airways has made a fundamental change in the world, as its market share is currently about 10%, and it is ranked third in the world in terms of the number of passengers in the world. Can this position be maintained over time? In response to the question, Mr. Akbar Al-Baker said, “After passing the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be fewer airlines that will operate. Certainly, praise be to God, we will be Qatari one of them because we persevered, proved ourselves strongly, and made everyone aware of our brand, products, and most importantly From that, we carried the Qatar flag internationally.I think that with the RPK index we are one of the top three in the world, but when you look at the number of international destinations, we are the largest international operator connecting people and we will continue to do so.