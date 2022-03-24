Today, Wednesday, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy launched the portal for booking accommodation during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and the Haya card for fans, in conjunction with the launch of the second phase of ticket sales for World Cup matches.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said that it was keen to facilitate all procedures and open the door for those who were lucky – in the first phase of ticket sales, which witnessed more than 17 million requests – to complete the application procedures to attend the World Cup by reserving accommodation among a large number of options, stressing It will be an unforgettable World Cup experience for football fans.

Al Sharq website provides the most prominent details and information about accommodation options, including residential units, villas, floating hotels and fan villages, according to the accommodation reservation portal during the World Cup:

** Apartments and villas

Serviced apartments and villas are an ideal option for visiting fans to experience the tournament as if they were at home and in their countries.

The platform offers options for booking from one to six bedrooms, with full kitchens, living rooms and other home amenities. As there are plenty of properties in and around Doha, a fan can find exactly what he needs.

The committee assures all visitors that the accommodations meet government compliance standards for real estate and will be managed by a dedicated hospitality service provider during the event to ensure you have a comfortable stay.

This option offers visiting football fans a unique opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ just like citizens and residents and gives them the opportunity to explore the best residential accommodations Qatar has to offer.

** Floating Hotels

Accommodation options for fans aboard a modern luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia and MSC World Europa will be permanently docked at the Grand Terminal in Doha, just a 10-minute bus ride from the heart of Doha, Souq Waqif.

Both floating hotels offer a variety of room options, from traditional cabins overlooking the sea to rooms with balconies and luxurious suites.

Each floating hotel also offers multiple dining possibilities and entertainment programs for all ages.

The floating tourist hotels offer the opportunity to enjoy exceptional services, amazing facilities, great food and amazing entertainment during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ experience.

** Hotels (3 – 5 stars)

Qatar offers something to suit everyone with its wide range of world-renowned hotels and hospitality services. Most of the hotels are located in the capital, Doha, but there are many amazing places outside the city for visitors looking for something different.

The accommodation option provides a range of hotels to suit all budgets and requirements, where the visitor can stay in the city center, on a modern residential island, or directly on the beach. (Downtown Doha – Al Sadd – West Bay – The Pearl – Qatar)

Qatar offers exceptional hotels with world-class service, many with exclusive facilities and architecture.

** Fans Village

Accommodations It’s like you’re living in a festival.. This is how the accommodation booking platform during the World Cup describes fan villages, inviting adventure buffs, to explore a variety of traditional campsites and cabins.

** Ways to book accommodation

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy clarified that fans from outside Qatar can book their accommodation through the official host country platform https://www.qatar2022.qa/ar/home, which provides various options that will be launched throughout the current year.

Fans can also book their accommodation through other means outside the framework of the host country platform, such as websites, tourism, etc.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy warned that fans coming from outside Qatar must follow the requirements of the Ministry of Public Health regarding travel requirements to the country.

The committee indicated that in order to learn more about the Haya card and accommodation options during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, please visit the link https://www.qatar2022.qa/ar/home

You can also visit the Haya Card Frequently Asked Questions pages and accommodations.