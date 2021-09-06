Al Thumama World Cup Stadium will host the 49th edition of the Emir Cup Final on Friday, October 22, 2021, becoming the sixth FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadium to be completed, after Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed Bin Ali and Al Bayt.

The stadium, designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim Al Jaidah, will host the 2022 World Cup matches up to the quarter-finals. It will also host matches during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup™ until the semi-finals at the end of this year.

Al-Sadd and Al-Rayyan will face the title of the most expensive trophies in the new stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000 fans. The date of issuing tickets, the mechanism of their purchase, and the capacity of attendance will be announced later.