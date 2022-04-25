Almost nine out of 10 adults say they have seen a rise in cost of living, ONS figures show

Almost nine out of 10 adults say they have seen a rise in their cost of living – compared with 62% in November last year, according to new figures.

The figures come from a report by the Office for National Statistics, which covers the months between November last year and March this year.

It also found that 23% of adults said they were finding it difficult or very difficult to pay their usual household bills in the last month when compared to a year ago. This has risen from 17% saying the same in November last year.

Almost one in five said they were borrowing more money or using more credit than a year ago and 43% said they would not be able to save money in the next 12 months – up from 34% in November.

Some 43% said they were finding it somewhat difficult or very difficult to pay their energy bills while 3% claimed to be behind on rent or mortgage payments.

As the figures do not cover April, they do not include the fall-out from April’s rise in the energy price cap – a record £693 per year increase, or 54%, on average.

Other hikes in effect from April will further tighten finances, including increases in council tax and national insurance.

Fuel costs are also high and inflation is expected to continue to climb.

Hugh Stickland, from the Office for National Statistics, said: “Today’s analysis shows nearly nine out of 10 adults tell us they have seen an increase in their cost of living over the last month.

“This is impacting on people’s financial resilience, with more telling us they are finding it harder to pay bills, and more unable to save money in the next 12 months.”