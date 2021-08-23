The Ministry of Health announced the update of the list of countries classified according to the severity of the Corona epidemic “Covid 19”, as of August 23.

Here we present the position of those coming from a number of European, American and Asian countries according to the yellow and red lists.

These countries are included in the yellow list:

China – Japan – France – Brunei – Denmark – Finland – Mauritius – Singapore – Switzerland – Vietnam – Italy

These countries are also included in the red list:

America – Britain – Turkey – Russia – Netherlands – Maldives – Cyprus – Georgia – Greece – Greenland – Indonesia – Portugal – Russia – Seychelles – Spain – Thailand – Ukraine – Uzbekistan.

The list of green countries included 21 countries, while the list of yellow countries included 33 countries, while the list of red countries included 152 countries.

Those coming from green countries are subject to a home quarantine for (5) days, with another PCR test done in a primary health care center on the fourth day, and it will be licensed on the fifth day if the test is negative.

As for those coming from the yellow countries: they are subject to a hotel quarantine for a period of (7) days, with a PCR test (at the traveler’s expense) at the hotel on the sixth day, and it will be licensed on the seventh day if the test is negative.

Arrivals from red countries: they are subject to hotel quarantine for a period of (10) with a PCR test done upon arrival at the hotel, and on the ninth day (at the traveler’s expense), and he will be licensed on the tenth day if the test is negative.

Immunized travelers coming from countries classified in red will also undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Hamad International Airport / the land port, and if the test result is positive, the traveler must adhere to the isolation protocol.

The hotel quarantine is applied for a period of 5 days to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who do not hold a Qatari residence card if they are coming from countries included in the green list.