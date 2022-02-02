The international media highlighted the fruitful results of the Qatar-US summit, highlighting the importance of classifying Doha as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, which would support defense cooperation between the two countries and ensure more security and stability.

The reports also indicated that Doha and Washington emphasized the continuity of joint work to enhance security and prosperity in the Gulf and the broader Middle East region, ensure the stability of global energy supplies, support the Afghan people, and enhance trade and investment cooperation.

* Strengthening relations

The New York Times stressed the importance of designating Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the United States announced by US President Joe Biden, a designation that paves the way for more security cooperation and investment with Doha at a time when Biden seeks to help boost natural gas supplies in Europe. .

The newspaper said that this designation gives Doha a greater diplomatic status and access to technology, security systems and training by the US Defense Forces that were not available to it before. This move is often used to spur countries into closer relations with the United States and other Western countries. The meeting between His Highness and the US President was an opportunity in which Biden praised the relationship between the two countries over the past half century on issues such as Afghanistan, the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and the fight against ISIS.

Only 17 other countries have been designated as a major non-NATO ally of the United States by US presidents, the report continued. They include Australia, Egypt, Japan, South Korea, Jordan, New Zealand, Thailand, Kuwait, Morocco, Pakistan, Bahrain, the Philippines, Argentina, Afghanistan, and Tunisia. Former President Donald Trump awarded the designation to Brazil in 2019. Biden formally notified leaders in Congress of the appointment in a letter, just hours after telling reporters.

In a reading of Monday night’s meeting, the White House did not specifically mention the looming conflict between Russia and Ukraine that is a direct concern for President Biden, who has been seeking to preserve unity with America’s European allies behind threats of sanctions against Russia if Putin decides. invasion. Concerns about Russia potentially restricting the flow of natural gas to Europe could undermine that unity, and White House officials said they are working with other countries around the world to provide reassurance to European leaders if that happens. The Qatar-US summit emphasized the common interest in enhancing security and prosperity in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the Afghan people, and enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

*important deal*

The New York Times indicated that Biden stressed the importance of deepening economic and security relations, especially in light of the signing of a major deal for Qatar Airways worth $34 billion to purchase aircraft from Boeing, which will create tens of thousands of jobs in the United States. Under the terms of the announced deal, Qatar Airways will purchase a new Boeing 777-8 freighter. Stan Dale, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “Qatar Airways’ selection of the efficient 777-8 freighter is testament to our commitment to providing shipping companies with market-leading capabilities, reliability and efficiency.” White House officials described the deal between the two companies as one of the largest in Boeing’s history and said it would benefit Americans by supporting tens of thousands of jobs at Boeing and its subsidiaries.

International issues

In turn, The Hill newspaper said that the Qatari-American summit shed light on the relationship between the United States and the State of Qatar as essential for the resettlement of Afghans, stabilizing the Gaza Strip and deterring ISIS threats. Qatar played a major role during the final withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August and hosted a site to assist with evacuations to the United States. In November, the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Qatar to temporarily host Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and eligible family members while their applications are being processed.

The report continued: On the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Qatar and the United States, the importance of joint action in regional security, cooperation on Afghanistan and evacuations, as well as the equal rights of the Palestinian people, was emphasized. Biden also addresses tensions with Russia, telling reporters that the United States is engaged in “nonstop diplomacy” to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine and that the United States is ready to “continue Russia to reinforce its forces around Ukraine.” The Biden administration is working to identify existing non-Russian natural gas stocks from the Middle East and other regions, and is communicating with natural gas producers about potentially increasing supplies to Europe amid the Russia-Ukrainian conflict.

* Prospects for cooperation

NBC News, in turn, said that the White House highlighted that His Highness’s visit is the first of its kind for a Gulf leader during President Biden’s administration. Qatar has become an increasingly important ally of the United States, particularly in the past year, after Doha has served as a primary transit destination for more than 60,000 evacuees from Afghanistan and has acted as a key mediator with the Taliban government since the U.S. withdrawal.

The news network added in its report: During the summit, they discussed the security of the Gulf and the greater Middle East, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, continuing to work to support the Afghan people, and strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. Qatar is also a potential potential player in helping Europe avoid an energy crisis should tensions escalate between Russia and Europe over Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. Biden did not specify what role Doha might play in Europe’s conflict, but said the United States continues to urge diplomacy while Russia sends more troops to its border with Ukraine.

For its part, the British Al-Monitor website stated that the summit was an opportunity to officially upgrade the defense relations of the two countries at a time when the United States is seeking Qatar’s help to provide alternative sources of natural gas and oil to Europe. Biden views Qatar as a major non-NATO ally and the upgrade in relations comes as the United States seeks Doha’s help in supplying natural gas to Europe.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that the designation “opens up a whole new set of opportunities for defense relations, not only with the United States bilaterally but with other allies.” This includes “training, operations, and possibly capacity acquisition as well,” Kirby said.