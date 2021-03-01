Amir stresses Qatar’s firm support for Saudi security, GCC stability
February 28 2021 07:09 PM
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
*Amir holds telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held Sunday a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, during which His Highness the Amir reassured about his health, wishing him good health and wellness and the brotherly Saudi people continuous progress and prosperity.
During the call, His Highness the Amir and the Crown Prince discussed the latest regional and international developments, and underlined their keenness to promote joint Arab and Gulf action.
Also, His Highness the Amir affirmed Qatar’s firm support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia and everything that would enhance the kingdom’s security, stability and sovereignty, considering its stability as an integral part of the stability of Qatar and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).
