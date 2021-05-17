Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that it will continue to prevent citizens from traveling to 13 countries, directly or through another country without prior permission from the concerned authorities, in addition to its statement on January 13 regarding the warning against travel to a number of countries.

The ministry said in a statement that in the Kingdom’s concern for the safety and security of citizens, it has been decided to continue preventing citizens from traveling to the following countries (Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India) And any other countries where the pandemic has not yet been controlled.

And it called on citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to exercise caution and stay away from areas where instability prevails or witnessing the spread of the virus, and to follow all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination.

On May 2, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the approval of lifting the suspension of citizens’ travel outside the Kingdom, starting at 1:00 a.m. on Monday May 17, 2021 AD, for several categories, including those vaccinated with the vaccine and those who received one dose, provided that it has been (14) days have passed, and the recovered, provided they have passed less than 6 months of infection, and citizens under the age of 18 years, provided that they present before travel an insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank, covering the risks of (Covid 19) outside the Kingdom, according to Specific conditions.