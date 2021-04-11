The Ministry of Health praised the important role played by the quarantine cell headed by the Ministry of Interior and the participation of many ministries, agencies and institutions.

The Ministry of Health said through a series of tweets on its Twitter account on Saturday evening: The quarantine cell headed by the Ministry of Interior, with the participation of many authorities and institutions in the country, is making appreciated efforts that are no less important than the rest of the sectors that stand in the first rows to confront the Coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19.

She explained that the quarantine cell is working over 24 hours to coordinate and organize the quarantine process for all travelers coming to the State of Qatar, issue temporary travel permits and supervise quarantines and quarantines.

She indicated that the quarantine cell receives complaints, notes and inquiries regarding quarantine through the number 44579999, as the role of the quarantine cell is extremely important to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

She noted that the quarantine cell, headed by Colonel Hassan Muhammad Al Kuwari, Director of the Central Operations Department at the Ministry of Interior, includes the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, Qatar Tourism, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar.