The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, revealed the date of launching the “Covid passports” system among the European Union countries.

“The system of vaccination certificates against (Covid-19) could gain its legitimacy in the European Union as early as June, and the legal and technical preparation for this case is in full swing,” said a statement from the Commission.

She added: “A political agreement can be concluded on the introduction of the Covid passport system even before the end of May,” according to the “RT” website.

And she continued: “To obtain this document, a person will need to provide evidence that he has been vaccinated, ill, or has antibodies, and it will also be possible to present a negative test for the Coronavirus.”

Last April, the President of the European Commission announced in an interview with the “New York Times” newspaper, “The European Union is ready to receive all tourists, and at the same time, one of the important conditions remains for this to receive the vaccine permitted in the European Union.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved 4 vaccines, which are the joint American-German vaccine “Pfizer and Biontec”, the American “Moderna” vaccine, the British Swedish “AstraZeneca” company vaccine, in addition to the American “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine.