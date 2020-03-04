Amir honours winners of Education Excellence Award

QNA

Doha: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronized the13th Education Excellence Day award ceremony 2020 which took place at Doha Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday morning under the theme “Excellence Builds Generations”.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, a number of Their Excellencies heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State, senior officials in the education, higher education and research sector and parents of the outstanding students.

HH the Amir honoured the 83 winners of the Education Excellence Award, who are Master and Doctorate’s degree holders, university and high schools graduates and outstanding primary and preparatory education students, in addition to the winners in the categories of an outstanding teacher and school and scientific research.

A film about the 2020 Award and the winners in various categories and their future aspirations to serve their country was screened during the ceremony.

The ceremony also included a speech by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al Hammadi, and another speech delivered by the student Mohammed Al Hosani, award winner in the category of Master’s degree, on behalf of the honoured.