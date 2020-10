Banks in Qatar are offering various Credit Cards in Qatar to customers. These are our top pick best Credit Cards in Qatar.

You can compare the various Credit Card offerings and apply the one which matches your needs. Here we have compared more than 40 different Credit Cards in Qatar considering various factors such as salary range, annual fee, rates, salary transfer service and a number of other features.

Let’s take a look and apply the one which fits your need.

Best Credit Cards in Qatar

1 – Doha Bank – Dream Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 Free 0% No Discounts, Free Supplementary Cards

2 – QIIB – MasterCard and Visa Platinum Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 0% No Islamic Finance, Sharia Complaint, Free Supplementary Cards

3 – QIIB Visa Signature Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 0% No Discounts, Islamic Finance, Sharia Compliant, Airport Lounge Access

4 – Barwa Bank – Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 7,500 Free 0% No Air Miles, Discounts

5 – Doha Bank – Green Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 0% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Free Travel Insurance

6 – Doha Bank – Al Asriya Ladies Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 0% Yes Discounts, Free Travel Insurance

7 – Doha Bank – Dream Platinum Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 7,500 Free O% Yes Discounts, Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance

8 – Doha Bank – Lulu Shopping Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 Free 0% Yes Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance, Discounts

9 – The American Express – Gold Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 12,000 QAR 350 2.3% No Discounts, Offers, Air Miles

10 – Al Khaliji Commercial Bank – Visa Signature Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 7,000 Free 1% Yes Airport Lounge Access

11 – Mashreq Gold Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 5,000 QAR 149 1% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

12 – The American Express – Platinum Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 30,000 QAR 2,730 2.3% No Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Air Miles, Airport Lounge Access

13 – QIB – Classic Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 5,000 QAR 200 0% No Islamic Banking, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

14 – QIB – Platinum Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 15,000 QAR 500 0% No Islamic Banking, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

15 – Al Khaliji Commercial Bank – Visa Platinum Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 7,000 Free 1% Yes Cash Back

16 – Mashreq Platinum Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 7,000 QAR 500 1% Yes Airport Lounge Access, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

17 – Mashreq – Classic Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 5,000 QAR 149 1% Yes Balance Transfer

18 – International Bank of Qatar – MasterCard Titanium Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 5,000 QAR 300 1% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Airport Lounge Access

19 – International Bank of Qatar – Visa Platinum Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 25,000 Free 0% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Balance Transfer, Free Supplementary Cards, Free Travel

20 – International Bank of Qatar – Visa Signature Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 50,000 QAR 700 0% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Balance Transfer, Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance

21 – Doha Bank Dream Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 Free 1% No Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

22 – HSBC – Premier Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 1% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Air Miles, Airport Lounge Access

23 – HSBC – VISA Platinum Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 15,000 QAR 450 1% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Air Miles

24 – HSBC Gold Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 15,000 QAR 300 1% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Air Miles

25 – Masraf AL Rayan Platinum Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 5,000 Free 1% Yes Islamic Finance, Islamic Banking

26 – Ahli Bank – Classic Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 QAR 200 1% Yes Cash Back, Free Travel Insurance

27 – The American Express – Gold Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 20,000 QAR 637 0% No Free Travel Insurance, Air Miles

28 – QIB Gold Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 6,000 QAR 350 0% No Islamic Banking, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

29- Ahli Bank – Gold Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 QAR 300 1% Yes Cash Back, Free Travel Insurance

30- Ahil Bank – Titanium Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 QAR 400 1% Yes Cash Back, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers, Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance

31 – Commercial Bank of Qatar – Manchester United Classic Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 4,000 QAR 600 1% No Airport Lounge Access, Air Miles, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

32 – Commercial Bank of Qatar – Titanium Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 7,500 QAR 600 1% N0 Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance, Air Miles, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

33 – Commercial Bank of Qatar – Classic Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 4,000 QAR 250 1% Yes Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

34 – Commercial Bank of Qatar – Platinum Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 15,000 QAR 750 1% Yes Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance, Air Miles, Discounts

35 – Commercial Bank of Qatar – Sadara Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 25,000 Free 1% Yes Airport Lounge Access, Discounts, Vouchers, Offers

36 – Commercial Bank of Qatar – Limited Edition VIP Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 QAR 1,000 0% No Airport Lounge Access, Free Travel Insurance, Air Miles, Discounts

37 – Ahli Bank – Cash Back Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 3,000 QAR 200 1% No Cash Back, Airport Lounge Access, Free Supplementary Cards, Free Travel Insurance

38 – International Bank of Qatar – Visa Infinite Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 1% No Discounts, Balance transfer, Airport Lounge Access, Free Supplementary Cards

39 – International Bank of Qatar – Supplementary Credit Cards Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 1% No Discounts, Free Supplementary Cards, Free Travel Insurance

40 – Barwa Bank – Gold Credit Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 25,000 QAR 300 0% No Islamic Banking, Sharia Complaint, Islamic Finance

41 – Masraf Al Rayan – Visa Gold Card Minimum Salary Annual Fee Rate Salary Transfer Features QAR 0 Free 0% No Discounts, Vouchers, Offers