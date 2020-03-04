Cruise lines are taking serious action to prevent a coronavirus outbreak on their ships.

Royal Caribbean issued an order on Sunday that would deny boarding to any passenger who has traveled to — or been within 6 feet of someone who has traveled to — areas with major ongoing outbreaks of the illness known as COVID-19, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, South Korea, and the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto within the past 15 days, according to their website.

They will also deny boarding to anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms or feeling unwell.

RELATED: Second Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in the U.S. as New York, Florida, Announce First Cases

Additionally, the brand will require mandatory health screenings for passengers who have been to regions that have seen less severe outbreaks. That includes Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and all other parts of Italy besides those mentioned above.

Anyone who is unsure if they’ve been in contact with someone who has traveled to the worst-hit areas will also require a health screening before boarding.

The screenings will look for symptoms including fever or low blood oximetry. Anyone denied boarding because of these restrictions will receive a full refund.

Passengers who are allowed to board but begin to feel unwell during their trip will be quarantined, the statement says.

Princess Cruises, which experienced the worst outbreak at sea that has reportedly left six passengers dead, has set similar parameters for passengers who have traveled to affected countries “currently subject to lockdown by government health authorities” within 14 days, though they don’t call out Italy, Iran, or the less seriously affected regions mentioned by Royal Caribbean.