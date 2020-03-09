Qatar Airways
Doha, Qatar
As a Cargo Transport Driver, your responsibilities will be responsible to drive light equipment and Light Vehicles ensuing efficient freight movement of all commodities through the HUB. You will need to ensure that all transported units are handled and transported in line with Company procedures and guidelines. You will move cargo units from various locations within the HUB in line with Operational procedures, Health, Safety and Security to ensure that QAS Cargo provides the highest possible customer service experience. Job Responsibilities: • To be considered in this role you must have a School leaving certificate and have valid Home Country License. • Preferably have a valid Qatari Light Vehicle Driving License . • You should have awareness of good safety practices and be able to comply with company and departmental SOPs, as well as knowledge of Airport and ground handling procedures and industry regulations. Job Requirements: • You should have a minimum of 2 years of job-related experience and be able to work with minimum supervision, unpredictable climate conditions, shift work with varying working hours to fit the operational requirement. Job Details: Company: Qatar Airways Vacancy Type: Full Time Job Location: Doha, Qatar Application Deadline: N/A