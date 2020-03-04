On September 9, 2019, we launched a 2-year pilot project where some undeclared family members can be sponsored. Find out who’s eligible for the pilot project in the Help Centre.
Get ready to apply
The Basic Guide (IMM 5525) has important information about:
- eligibility
- fees
- how to apply
- how to avoid common mistakes
If you are sponsoring your adopted child or a child you will adopt in Canada, use the application kit to sponsor adopted children and other relatives instead.
Get your checklist, forms and instructions
Pay your fees online
Find out how to pay your fees.
Submit your application
Find out how to review, put together and mail your completed application.
In June 2018, we changed our mailing addresses.
Depending on your situation, you will need to send your application to our office in Mississauga or in Sydney. If you send your application to the wrong address, it will be sent back to you. Find out which address is right for you in the instruction guide.
Get updates about your application online
If you and the person you are sponsoring meet the eligibility requirements, we will mail or email you a request to link your application to an online account.
Find out how to link your application to your account after you create an account or sign in.
