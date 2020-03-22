Health experts say the virus has likely been in some U.S. communities for weeks and some people have surely had it without realizing

Markham Heid
Markham Heid

Mar 20 · 4 min read

Image: BSIP/Getty Images
qatar airways

A good rule of thumb is that, once your city or town has a confirmed Covid-19 death, the virus has probably been in your community for about two weeks.

Let’s say you had cold- or flu-like symptoms at some point during the past few weeks. What’s the likelihood that you had Covid-19? No one can say for sure. But Riley says that, to this point, roughly 10% of people in the United States who have been tested for the virus actually turned out to have it. “That means a lot of these people who have respiratory symptoms and are being tested are infected by other pathogens,” he says. Even if you had all the major symptoms of Covid-19 — which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are a fever, cough, and shortness of breath — you were probably dealing with some other illness.

WRITTEN BY

Markham Heid

Markham Heid

WRITTEN BY

Markham Heid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY