The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Friday 58 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar.

This makes the total number of reported Covid-19 cases in the country 320.



The other four cases are related to travel contacts.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said all new cases are receiving suitable care under complete isolation and they all are in stable health condition, adding it is expanding the scope of testing for Covid-19 to trace all possible contacts of infected patients.

The health ministry recommended the following simple, yet effective practices to be safe from coronavirus:

-Wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. -Cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with your sleeve or tissue, and dispose of used tissues in a covered bin. -Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with hands before washing them, especially when outside your home. -Avoid close contact with other people, especially anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness and maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and other people.

The Ministry of Public Health urged the public to avoid social gatherings of more than 50 people and to limit family gatherings as much as possible.

Members of the public are also advised to avoid handshakes and cheek-kissing when greeting each other.

Instead, people can verbally greet one another or make greeting gestures from distance as a way of helping prevent the spread of the virus.