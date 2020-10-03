New updates on renewing residence permit for expatriates

The Ministry of Interior allows individuals and companies in Qatar to renew residence permit online for 1 to 3 years. The service is available for Qataris, residents and companies holding Qatari Smart ID Cards.

ONLINE INSTRUCTIONS

Login to the Ministry of Interior e-Services page, and select “Residence Services”.

Select “Renew Residence Permit” and log in with the smart card.

Renewal for individuals: select the QID number to be renewed (maximum five numbers at a time).

Renewal for companies: select the QID number to be renewed (maximum twenty numbers at a time), and click “Add”.

Choose the renewal period for the selected RP.

Select the delivery option for the new residence permit.

Pay the applicable fees.

OFFLINE INSTRUCTIONS

Download and fill out application form.

Attach the following documents:

Copy of valid employer’s ID (Personal sponsorships)

Copy of valid employer’s Establishment ID (Government entities, institutions, companies, and others)

Submit the application form along with the necessary documents to the Expatriates Affairs Department.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

RPs renewal can be made 3 months prior to the expiry date.

The system displays the RP rejection reason for any personal number in the “Status” box.

The applicant should select the method of receiving the new residence permit which is via Qatar Post delivery.

The applicant will pay using the credit card for personal or companies’ transactions. The delivery fees (if any) must be paid.

After successful payment, a receipt will be shown to the applicant.

You can also renew Residence Permits through Metrash2.

FEES

QR500, for wife, children, and family sponsorships.

QR1000, for employees sponsored by companies, institutions and shops.

QR300, employees on personal sponsorships, servants, farmers and sailors.

There is a 20% discount, in case of three-year renewal (for personal sponsorship, companies, wife, children and family sponsorship).

An extra QR20 to be paid in case of selecting Qatar Post for delivery.