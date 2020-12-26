qatar2022.qa – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer Registration, Stadiums, Football Match Schedule

www.qatar2022.qa is the official website of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer Registration. Qatar invites volunteers to help prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022. Presently 2,90,405 applications were received already from different nationalities.

Applicants must be aged 16 and over, not required to have any volunteering experience and will receive bespoke skills training in the lead-up to the tournament, which will kick off on 21 November 2022.

Event: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Website: https://www.qatar2022.qa/

Volunteer Registration: https://www.qatar2022.qa/volunteer

Download FIFA World Cup Schedule: https://www.qatar2022.qa/Match-Schedule

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Stadiums:

Al Bayt Stadium – 60,000 capacity arena (Opening Match Venue)

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena

Education City Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena

Al Janoub Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena

Al Rayyan Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena

Khalifa International Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena

Al Thumama Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena

Lusail Stadium – 80,000 capacity arena (Host stadium for the final in 2022)

Qatar 2022 Match Schedule

Al Bayt Stadium is a 60,000 seat stadium will be bubbling with anticipation as it hosts the opening match on 21 November 2022.

The Final Match will take place at the 80,000 seat Lusail Stadium on 18 December

How to Register as a Volunteer in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Visit the website https://www.qatar2022.qa/volunteer

Fill the Online Registration Form with

Name,

Surname,

Date of Birth,

Gender,

Country of Residence,

Nationality,

Languages Spoken,

Mobile Number,

Upload a recent photograph of yourself,

Email,

Confirm E-Mail,

Agree Terms by ticking on the box

Click on Submit.