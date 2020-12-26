qatar2022.qa – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer Registration, Stadiums, Football Match Schedule
www.qatar2022.qa is the official website of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer Registration. Qatar invites volunteers to help prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022. Presently 2,90,405 applications were received already from different nationalities.
Applicants must be aged 16 and over, not required to have any volunteering experience and will receive bespoke skills training in the lead-up to the tournament, which will kick off on 21 November 2022.
- Event: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
- Website: https://www.qatar2022.qa/
- Volunteer Registration: https://www.qatar2022.qa/volunteer
- Download FIFA World Cup Schedule: https://www.qatar2022.qa/Match-Schedule
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Stadiums:
- Al Bayt Stadium – 60,000 capacity arena (Opening Match Venue)
- Ras Abu Aboud Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena
- Education City Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena
- Al Janoub Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena
- Al Rayyan Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena
- Khalifa International Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena
- Al Thumama Stadium – 40,000 capacity arena
- Lusail Stadium – 80,000 capacity arena (Host stadium for the final in 2022)
Fill the Online Registration Form with
Name,
Surname,
Date of Birth,
Gender,
Country of Residence,
Nationality,
Languages Spoken,
Mobile Number,
Upload a recent photograph of yourself,
Email,
Confirm E-Mail,
Agree Terms by ticking on the box
Click on Submit.