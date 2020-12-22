Request Appeal of Court Ruling from Public Prosecution

  • Topics : Visas and Official Documents
  • Audience : Government, Individuals, Business

A plaintiff, the victim, or their representatives, upon a legal power of attorney issued by the Ministry of Justice, may submit a request online to the Public Prosecution to appeal a court ruling after no more than 60 days of its issuance. This request is subject to the approval of the prosecutor at the Cassation and Appeal Prosecution.

In case a defendant desires to appeal a court ruling made against him/her, s/he shall refer to the competent court.

Online Instructions

  • Login to the e-services portal of the Public Prosecution using Tawtheeq account.
  • Browse the “Services” menu, and click on “Requests Related to Court Ruling”, then “Appeal of judgment”.
  • Fill out the online form entering all the required information.
  • Attach the following documents:
  • Original document showing reasons for court ruling
  • Printed letter clarifying reasons for appeal
  • For representative: Copy of official power of attorney and copy of QID
  • Click on “Send”.

Offline Instructions

  • Attend in person to the Public Prosecution headquarters.
  • Fill out the paper form.
  • Submit the required, above-mentioned documents.

Service Center

Public Prosecution headquarters (Check Google Maps)

Fees

No fees are required for this service.

Additional Information

  • This service is available online around the clock or by visiting the Public Prosecution building during the official working hours, from Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm.
  • This service requires two days to be completed.

 

