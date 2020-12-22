Request Appeal of Court Ruling from Public Prosecution

Topics : Visas and Official Documents

Visas and Official Documents Audience : Government, Individuals, Business

A plaintiff, the victim, or their representatives, upon a legal power of attorney issued by the Ministry of Justice, may submit a request online to the Public Prosecution to appeal a court ruling after no more than 60 days of its issuance. This request is subject to the approval of the prosecutor at the Cassation and Appeal Prosecution.

In case a defendant desires to appeal a court ruling made against him/her, s/he shall refer to the competent court.

Online Instructions

Login to the e-services portal of the Public Prosecution using Tawtheeq account.

Browse the “Services” menu, and click on “Requests Related to Court Ruling”, then “Appeal of judgment”.

Fill out the online form entering all the required information.

Attach the following documents:

Original document showing reasons for court ruling

Printed letter clarifying reasons for appeal

For representative: Copy of official power of attorney and copy of QID

Click on “Send”.

Offline Instructions

Attend in person to the Public Prosecution headquarters.

Fill out the paper form.

Submit the required, above-mentioned documents.

Service Center

Public Prosecution headquarters (Check Google Maps)

Fees

No fees are required for this service.

Additional Information