Qatar is one of the richest and most influential countries in the world. Some of Qatar’s richest persons own huge amount of wealth and are named amongst the richest in the world as well. Here, we have compiled the list of top 10 richest people in Qatar as per their individual wealth and appropriations as well as their net worth. Check out the list of richest people in Qatar and how much are they worth for –

Number 01

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Bin Saud Al Thani

The richest man of Qatar is Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Bin Saud Al Thani. HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani is the chairman and current governor of the Qatar Central Bank. He has also served as the Minister of State as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ooredoo Group. Al Thani was also the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority, from 2014 to 2018.

Number 02

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi comes at the second spot in the list of richest people in the country. he is the current Minister of Energy in Qatar and has previously held the position of President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum which is the state owned corporation that operates all oil and gas activities of the country. He completed his education from Pennsylvania State University in 1986 and specializes in petroleum and natural gas engineering.

Number 03

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the CEO and founder of the Emirates Group, also features on the list of richest persons in Qatar. He is currently the president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority as well as Noor Takaful Insurance Company. Born on 1 December 1958 in Dubai, UAE, Al Maktoum’s Emirates Airways is one of the biggest airways companies in the world. His net worth was slated at 37.8 Billion dollars in 2018.

Number 04

Akbar Al Baker

Al Baker is one of the most richest and influential man in Qatar. He is currently the group CEO of Qatar Airways as well as the Secretary-General of Qatar National Tourism Council. He has also served as one of the lead developers for the Hamad International Airport which opened in 2014. Like Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Al Baker is also known for transforming the airways industry in the entire world.

Number 05

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani was the former Prime Minister of Qatar from 3 April 2007 to 26 June 2013. He has also served as the foreign minister of the country simultaneously till 2013. As per Forbes, his net worth is around 106 Crores USD and that is why he is on the fifth number on this list.

Number 06 –

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also features on the richest persons in Qatar list. He is the current Amir of Qatar and was born on 3 June 1980 in Doha. He is the fourth son of the Emir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani. He became the 8th Amir of Qatar on 25th June 2013. As per Forbes, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has a net worth of more than 177 crores USD.

Number 07

Wissam Al Mana

Wissam Saleh Al Mana is a famous businessman based in Qatar as his businesses run all over the world. He is the executive director of the Al Mana Group which is a Qatar based conglomerate functioning primarily in the GCC area. His businesses include activities in automobiles, services, real estate, investments, food and beverages, engineering, technology and media. Born in 1975, Al Mana got married to Janet Jackson in 2012 and then got separated in 2017.

Number 08

Sheikh Faisal Qassim Faisal Al Thani

Sheikh Faisal Qassim Faisal Al Thani also features among the richest persons in Qatar. He is currently the chairman of the Al Faisal Holding company which is one of the biggest conglomerates of Qatar founded in the year 1964. He is also the owner of more than 20 international hotels around the world. It is told that he started selling car parts at an age of 16 years and by 1960s, he became the sole distributor of bridgestone tires. His estimated worth is slated at 1.77 billion dollar.

Number 09

Khalid Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani

Sheikh Khalid Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani also forms part of the richest person of Qatar list. Born in 1935, Khalid Bin Hamad Abdullah Al Thani was appointed as the Minister of Interior by his half brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani. As per a source, his net worth is estimated at around 800 million dollar.

Number 10

Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani

Known popularly as the Qatari drag racer, Khalid Bin Hamad Al Thani is one of the richest persons in Qatar. He is one of the first Formula one car racer from Qatar. He has invested heavily in the Al-Anabi Racing to promote Qatar’s drag racing scene. He is also known as the ‘Patron Sheikh’ and his net worth is slated at 167.59 million dollars.

