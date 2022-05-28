A judge in the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court has granted Qatar Airways the right to a speedy trial against Airbus in a dispute over the safety of Airbus planes, in a trial next summer that could extend to three months.

According to Reuters, the judge decided that Airbus could choose between trying to continue delivering the A350 planes to Qatar Airways, but that would mean adjusting the payment terms, or trying to sell all the rejected planes to other companies such as Air India, which sources in the sector said. She may apply for reimbursement.

Airbus has acknowledged that these and other planes suffer from surface corrosion and a layer of lightning protection but insists they are safe with the support of European regulators. “I have no doubt that this case should be tried as quickly as practicable,” Judge David Waxman said.

The judge agreed to Qatar Airways’ request for a speedy trial in the main dispute over safety and the contract between the two sides.